Here are 5 of the best Netflix TV shows and movies to watch right now. You're welcome.

Looking for something new to watch on TV? Aren’t we all.

There’s nothing worse than getting to the end of a really great, all-consuming TV series, or realising you’ve exhausted your list of movies to watch.

Then, there’s the fear of wasting your time on something really average, because you can’t get those hours back.

But don’t fret, because we’ve rounded up five of the best new TV shows, movies and documentaries out on Netflix this May.

From chick-flick to sci-fi, and crime drama to comedy, give these Netflix offerings a watch.

1. Wine Country.

What is it?

Wine Country is a Netflix movie based on friendship, getting older... and wine.

When a group of longtime girlfriends go to California's Napa Valley for the weekend to celebrate their friend's 50th birthday, tensions from the past boil over. Hilarity ensues. (Watch the trailer below.)

Who's in it?

Who isn't in it? Wine Country stars Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Emily Spivey, just to name a few.

Should I watch it?

Heck yes! The group of women in Wine Country are basically any friendship group that has ever gone on a girls' weekend away because when alcohol is involved, something always goes awry.

2. Knock The House Down.

What is it?

Knock The House Down is a Netflix documentary following the election campaigns of four female US congressional candidates.

A young bartender in the Bronx, a coal miner's daughter in West Virginia, a grieving mother in Nevada, and a registered nurse in Missouri build a grassroots movement of insurgent candidates to challenge seasoned politicians with powerful friends in Congress.

One of their races will become the most shocking political upsets in recent American history. (Watch the trailer below.)

Who's in it?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Paula Jean Swearengin and Amy Vilela.

Should I watch it?

YES. This doco is fascinating, but also goes behind why people, particularly women, are now motivated to stand up to the giants in American politics.

3. Dead To Me.

What is it?

Dead to Me is the new TV show everyone is watching. When Jen, an affluent mum recently widowed after her husband was killed suddenly by a hit-and-run driver, reluctantly goes to a grief support group, she meets and befriends a woman named Judy.

Judy also lost her fiancé, Steve, and she and Jen bond over their shared sadness and the reality of returning to normal life when you’re muddling through the messiness of grief. Only, Judy isn't grieving. Because, Steve isn't... dead.

From here, the plot takes a dark/weird turn, while still maintaining its sense of humour, when everyone but Jen starts to suspect Judy isn't who she says she is. (Watch the trailer below.)

Who's in it?

Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden.

Should I watch it?

Yes! The series goes for 10 episodes and each is only 30 minutes long. If you wanted to, you could binge watch the whole show in a day.

You can read more about Dead to Me here.

4. The Society.

What is it?

The Society is a 10-part series that centres on a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to an exact replica of their wealthy New England town after going on as senior school camping trip.

In this strange new town, there is no trace of their parents to be found and they are left alone to figure out what the hell has happened as they try and cobble together a new type of social structure. A structure which at first is pretty much based on their high school cliques. (Watch the trailer below.)

Who's in it?

Kathryn Newton (from Supernatural and Big Little Lies), Kristine Froseth (from Sierra Burgess is a Loser) and a cast of relatively unknown actors.

Should I watch it?

If you're looking for a highly bingeable show, then yes. It's Gossip Girl meets Lord of the Flies meets Lost.

You can read more about The Society here.

5. Undercover.

What is it?

Undercover is a foreign language TV show inspired by real events (yep, you'll need subtitles) that feels like the Belgian version of Narcos.

The show is a 10-part crime drama that follows Belgian undercover police agents as they infiltrate a drug kingpin's operation by posing as a couple at the campground where he spends his weekends. (Watch the trailer below.)

Who's in it?

European actors Tom Waes, Anna Drijver, Frank Lammers and Elise Schaap.

Should I watch it?

If you're pining for the drama and action of a new gritty foreign language crime drama, give Undercover a go.

Happy bingeing, friends.

Have you watched a great movie or TV show on Netflix recently? Tell us in the comments below.

