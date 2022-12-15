'Australia was a turning point.' The biggest revelations from Harry and Meghan part two.

The second instalment is officially here.

Netflix's six-part documentary series, Harry and Meghan has been dominating group chats and news bulletins for the last week – and for good reason.

It was billed as "the other side" of perhaps the world's most high-profile love story, promising to lift the lid on why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to leave the monarchy and all the drama that occurred as a result.

And in the first three episodes launched last week, we were privy to plenty of juicy details – including a *very* interesting recount of the first curtsy Meghan did for the late Queen, Meghan's strained relationship with her half-sister and father, and even Harry talking about one of the "biggest mistakes" of his life.

You can read Mamamia's part one recap here: 'I see the texts, and I squeal.' A very honest recap of Netflix's Harry and Meghan.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus, the docuseries has feature interviews with the Sussexes, their friends, colleagues, and a handful of choice commentators, as well as footage and photographs captured by the couple themselves.

The final three episodes are now available for the world to see, and they predominantly focus on what happened after Meghan and Harry married and left the British monarchy. And let's just say that plenty happened...

Watch the trailer for the second instalment of Harry & Meghan. Post continues below.

From accusations of "institutional gaslighting" and "being fed to the wolves", the Sussexes explained that they are recounting their experience not to drag up old conflicts. Rather, they said: "To move to the next chapter, you gotta finish the first chapter."

So now after lots of binge-watching, here are the five biggest takeaways from the final three episodes of Harry and Meghan.

1. Meghan recounted the moment she asked Charles to walk her down the aisle.

On the day of her wedding, Meghan said she was "very calm" and all she wanted to do was play the iconic song 'Going to the Chapel of Love'.

Meghan said she knew the crowds for her wedding would be pretty decently sized, but she didn’t anticipate just how many people would line the streets.

"I just remember thinking just take a big breath and keep going," she recounted.

"Harry's dad is very charming. And I said to him, I've lost my dad in this. So him as my father-in-law was really important to me. So I asked him to walk me down the aisle, and he said yes. The whole thing was surreal."

As for the gospel choir that they chose, Harry and Meghan said they didn't have any pushback from the royal family on that decision.

And at the reception, they cut the cake with a sword, Elton John performed (which Meghan’s mother Doria particularly loved). They also had 'Land of 1000 Dances' as their first dance song.

Image: Netflix.

2. They labelled Australia as the 'tipping point' for their downfall in the royal family.

"Australia was a real turning point, because they were so popular with the public, that the internals at the palace were incredibly threatened by that," one of their friends said in the docuseries.

Harry said the first time they realised things were not good was when they received a copy of The Telegraph newspaper in late 2018 which had Meghan on the front.

It was a photo from an event where all the royals were present – but Meghan was the one on the cover. Harry then alluded to the fact that this in turn frustrated the senior royal staff, who didn’t think Meghan deserved the coverage.

"All of a sudden these tabloid stories started to appear, criticising Meghan for every little thing. The bump, the avocados."

And it was the connotation and tone of the articles that deeply upset Meghan - much of which were fueling the 'angry black woman' trope and stereotypes.

3. Doria spoke of her heartbreak when she was told that Meghan was dealing with suicidal thoughts.

"I remember her telling me that, she wanted to take her own life. That really broke my heart, because I knew that it was bad, but to just constantly be picked at by these vultures that she would actually think of not wanting to be here – that’s not an easy one for a mum to hear," Doria said, while wiping away tears.

"[It hurt] that I can't protect her, H can't protect her."

Image: Netflix.

4. Meghan said the press tried to "ruin" her baby shower in New York.

Meghan said her girlfriends surprised her with a baby shower in New York – because they wanted to celebrate her, particularly after the terrible time with the press.

But, ironically, it was the press coverage following the baby shower – which focused on the extravagance of it all – that was devastating for Meghan.

"It was so wrong. These independent, strong, successful women choose to use their own money and it’s not taxpayer money, to throw a party for their friend, from a play of love – why are you taking such a beautiful moment and trying to ruin it?" Meghan said in the docuseries.

5. Meghan and Harry said they were "abused" for not sharing their newborn son with the world.

In the run-up to Archie's birth, reporters weren't yet aware if Meghan was or wasn't going to appear on the steps after giving birth – as is usual royal protocol.

In the end, Meghan said her doctors advised her not to do the royal baby photoshoot on the steps of the hospital straight after giving birth. Instead, she waited two days and did a piece-to-camera op with the press inside the palace, holding her baby but not revealing his name.

Because of this series of decisions, Harry and Meghan said they were immediately vilified.

"The amount of abuse we got for not wanting to serve our child up on a silver platter was incredible," Harry said.

More to come.

Read our part one recap: 'I see the texts, and I squeal.' A very honest recap of Netflix's Harry and Meghan.

Read this first-person piece: 'I'm a mixed-race woman. Meghan Markle just nailed how it feels not to 'fit in'.'

Read this opinion: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were both vilified for setting a 'trap'. Their stories ended very differently.

Read this opinion: There’s no one more annoying than the most loved-up couple in the family.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

Feature Image: Netflix.