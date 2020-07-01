'Um. Jaja Ding Dong is a bop!' The 23 best reactions to Will Ferrell’s chaotic Eurovision movie.

Will Ferrell’s Eurovision movie dropped on Netflix last week. And you best believe Twitter has some feelings about it.

For those of us who haven't seen it yet (and are apparently missing out), the film delves into the mystifying and glittery world that is Eurovision by following the story of small-town Icelandic musicians Lars (played by Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (played by Rachel McAdams) who take to the global music competition to sing their original song, 'Volcano Man'... which is just as bizarre as it sounds.

The feel-good comedy also stars familiar faces Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato.

But despite the strange storyline and wonderfully outrageous costumes, viewers said the movie was surprisingly... good.

In fact, many went so far to say it was the "best movie this year". Yep, really.

Here are all the best reactions to Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is streaming now on Netflix.



Feature Image: Netflix/Twitter@AllisonLBarry

