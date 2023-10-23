The one dance move that proves you're a millennial.

Hush. A little bit of hush, please. Apparently, there's a really easy way to tell what generation someone is from. And it all comes down to how you dance.

More specifically, your hands. And what you do with them when you're on the dancefloor.

Yes, the Gen Zs are mocking the millennials again, and telling them they're not cool. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It all started with an American TikTok user by the name of , who shared what happened on a recent night out.

The 32-year-old told his followers he was out dancing in a club when a Gen Z told him that his dance moves made him look 'old' and proved he was a millennial.

"I was dancing at the club last night with this girl, and she was like, 'It's giving away your age.'"

And we just...

"She was like, 'You keep putting your hands up'... And I was like, f**k my mum does that."

Gus went on to share that he couldn't... stop... and even paired his raised arms with an enthusiastic 'whoop' because obviously that's just how you're supposed to dance??

"She would, like, put my arms down and I realised I was too old to be in the club," he said.

WE HATE IT HERE.

The good news is that the comment section did not disappoint, with hundreds of fellow TikTokkers coming to Gus' defence.

One commenter wrote, "Gen Z is exhausting."

Another joked, "But how will the roof get raised?"

"How do you point to the window then to the wall?"

Like? Please explain??

Another person said, "Okay, I now have a serious question. How do they dance?"

Hands in pockets? Swaying by the sides? We need more clarity.

Someone else wrote, "This feels like the time they tried to tell us how to part our hair. Ugh."

Anyway. If you're out dancing and you catch some Gen Zs giving you a side eye, just remember – you do you. Dance however you wanna dance.

And continue to put your hands up (for Detroit).

Tell us. Are you a 'hands in the air' dancer? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Feature image: TikTok/goodforthegooch; Getty.

