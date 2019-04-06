Michael Jackson’s family officially responds to 'Leaving Neverland' allegations.

Since Leaving Neverland aired in March this year, the pop star’s family has vehemently denied the sexual abuse allegations made against the late King of Pop.
Now, the singer’s family has released a documentary titled Neverland Firsthand: Investigating the Michael Jackson Documentary in response to the claims made by choreographer Wade Robson, 36, and James “Jimmy” Safechuck, 42, of the horrors Michael Jackson allegedly inflicted on them in the mid-to-late 1980s.
Directed and produced by Australian journalist Liam McEwan, the 30-minute film features interviews with Brandi Jackson (Michael’s niece), Taj Jackson (Michael’s nephew), and Brad Sundbery, the late singer’s former technical director.
In the new documentary, released this week on YouTube, Brandi Jackson claims she dated Wade Robson “for over seven years” and discredits his claims of sexual abuse by saying, “He has always been a bit of an opportunist… He gets this from his mother.”
“He knows how to position himself into different situations that will benefit him in a financial way. Once other jobs weren’t coming through, this was his next outlet.”
However Wade Robson's attorney Vince William Finaldiin has previously said in an interview with Billboard: "Ms. Jackson was not with Wade and Michael Jackson when the sexual abuse occurred, and as such, she has nothing relevant to say about the topic."
Jackson’s technical director of 18 years, Brad Sundberg, also spoke to McEwan in the documentary, and said he is not convinced of the sexual abuse allegations made against Michael Jackson, who died in 2009.
"Not in a million years did I ever see a child around Michael Jackson that looked like they had been distressed, hurt, or abused," Sundberg explained. "I can’t put my hand on a bible and say, ‘Absolutely nothing happened in that room.’ There just wasn’t a sense of [any] wrongdoing."
Sundberg describes Neverland, the place which Robson and Safechuck claim the majority of their alleged sexual abuse took place at, as "such a peaceful, safe, fun place".
Taj Jackson, the son of Tito Jackson, has been one of the most vocal members of the singer's family since Leaving Neverland aired, and says in the new film, "When you have a certain niceness, people take advantage of it".
The documentary further talks about the "glaring inconstancy" within Leaving Neverland as the alleged victims had "previously testified in Michael Jackson's favour" and denied any wrongdoing on the singer's behalf.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey after Leaving Neverland aired, Safechuck and Robson explained why it did take them so many years to make the allegations. The men explained it took raising their sons for them to fully comprehend what had happened to them.
These 2 seem to be the only members of the Jackson family we ever hear from about these matters.
They're quick to bring up money. It would be interesting to know if they sponge off the Jackson Estate and fear these allegations will dry up their gravy train.
They all live off the Jackson estate, they all live in the main mansion, them and their families with Katherine. The victims who came forward and told the truth in Leaving Neverland, which has now been backed up by newsreel evidence and footage, all live on Jackson estate property and off the Jackson millions. None of the them actually work. They all have a lot to lose with the revelations and the loss of Jackson estate investments, and the victim's testimony downgrades the value of those investments.
So it is all about money for the Jacksons, ironically, since they accuse everyone else of being after money when there is no evidence, however they are ones who are afraid they will have to actually get a real job and move out of the Jackson compound if their stock tanks. That is why the Jacksons are worried about protecting their money and lifestyle, nothing else. Anything the Jacksons do is about money. That's all they care about.
On the one hand you have irrefutable evidence that the information provided by the accusers is not only incorrect, unsubstantiated or simply impossible to have occurred when and how they claim to have happened, on the other hand you have someone in the accused who vehemently denied and defended all allegations successfully.
If you were only looking at the available evidence and came to any conclusion other than that Michael Jackson is not guilty of the allegations you can not claim any critical thinking ability. Period.
I think it's bit silly to say someone is innocent because one child muddled dates. Regardless of that, so far there have been 7 boys (now men) some were children at the time who have come forward. Are they all lying? One of the accusers never wanted anything but an apology which he got. Another boy told the FBI he was molested but absolutely refused to testify and did not recieve a settlement. So it isn't just about money, nor these two men. There is a pattern here. This all reminds me of when the first accusers came out against Jimmy Saville and everyone was like "no, no way, they are just money grubbers" and now look, hundreds of people have come forward and it took people years. I don't blame them, the way mad fans try and make out like these people are lying. Because it's so easy to put your hand up and say you were a victim of child sex abuse right?
You're the shonk who also believes in anti-vax and natural medicine "evidence", aren't you?
There is absolutely ZERO evidence that the accusers are not telling the truth, in fact, all the lies from the Jackson estate have been debunked.
However you ignore irrefutable evidence that Safechuck was telling the truth about the wedding rings, and there is video evidence to prove it.
If you are looking at only the available testimony and evidence, you would have to lack all critical thinking to not see by now that he is clearly guilty. End of story.
