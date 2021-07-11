"Words cannot describe the joy." MAFS' Melissa and Bryce are expecting twins.

Married At First Sight's Melissa and Bryce have announced they are engaged and expecting twins.

The couple, who were already fake-married for the TV show, made their announcements in a cover shoot with New Idea.

"It's all happened very fast," Bryce told the magazine.

"People saw on the show how supportive and loyal Mel was. I'm pleased to say that's transitioned to the real world."

"It's been a whirlwind, but we're so incredibly happy," Melissa added.

In photos for their interview, and posted by the pair to Instagram, Melissa cradles her bump and Bryce holds a sonogram of the babies, due December 2021.

On Instagram, Melissa said: "Words cannot describe the joy, love and pure excitement we feel for one another and for our babies."

Bryce said they "can't wait for this next chapter in our lives as we navigate parenthood as one happy, loving family".

Melissa told the magazine she was emotional and said "holy sh*t" seven times after the nurse told her she was pregnant with twins during her first ultrasound.

Melissa and Bryce created a lot of controversy during MAFS 2021 season, but told New Idea they were pleased to put that chapter behind them.

"We're not doing this for anybody else, it's about us – we're cementing our love," Bryce said.

"Melissa deserves to be happy and I'm apparently very good at that, so I'm looking forward to making it all official."

He said they were "on cloud nine".

"Our kids will have a friend for life, it's a very special thing. We hope they grow up close. This is all such a blessing to be able to bring two children into the world together."

They said they were planning a "low-key" wedding after their babies birth and no, the MAFS experts would definitely not score an invite.

Bryce proposed during a helicopter tour across Melbourne, after the couple picked out a black diamond ring together.

Bryce and Melissa are one of the few couples to remain together after MAFS filming.

Season six's Cam and Jules also officially married after their on-screen wedding and in October 2020 announced the birth of their son, Oliver.

Season two couple Erin and Bryce remain together, as do season six's Martha and Michael.

Season one couple Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner split in 2018 and co-parent four-year-old daughter Harper.

Feature image: Nine/New Idea.