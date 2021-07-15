A break up and an engagement: What the cast of MAFS 2021 are doing now.

It's been three months since MAFS left our screens. And we're all probably a little better off for it.

From cheating scandals, to wine throwing and secret girlfriend drama, last season was honestly a bit of s**t show.

But while it hasn't exactly been long since the show wrapped up, there's a lot that's been going down between the contestants. And we need to fill you in ASAP.

From a recent break up to pregnancy news, here's your very important run-down of what some of your favourite contestants are doing now.

Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer

First up, let's start off with one of this season's success stories, who as of this week is sadly no more.

After a nine months of dating, Belinda has announced her split from her on-screen husband and IRL boyfriend Patrick.

"We do not want the same things in love and life," the pair wrote in a joint statement on their Instagram Stories.

Speaking to Who Entertainment, Belinda said the breakup "wasn't an easy decision".

"I hadn’t been in a relationship before I got together with Pat but if something isn’t right, I realised that it’s better to make the call to end it sooner rather than later. It’s been an incredibly difficult time though," she told the publication.

In the end, the 29-year-old said their goals for the future just didn't align.

"We tried to work through it and talk about what we could do about our differences, but it gets to a point when you realise you have to cut your losses," she shared.