'I signed up 5 days after my breakup.' 6 things we learnt from Bryce and Melissa's new podcast.

When news broke that Bryce and Melissa were releasing a podcast, the response was... well... lacking love.

And with good reason. Australians had just witnessed the mayhem that was the latest season of Married At First Sight - where a big bulk of the drama surrounded Bryce and his treatment of his wife, Melissa.

In fact, Mamamia alone published not one, not two, but SIX opinion pieces on Bryce's questionable actions on MAFS.

But because we're in the business of being across all news - good, bad and trashy - we of course had to listen to the first episode of What Happens After to see if the couple discussed, justified or just flat out ignored what happened on Married At First Sight.

The pair open the show saying that they are not doing this podcast to give relationship advice or help people to find their perfect match. Instead, they are literally just doing this podcast to share details of their own relationship.

"We want to show you the full relationship, warts and all," stated Bryce before Melissa candidly shared: "Plenty of warts in this relationship."

So let's go through the aforementioned warts. One by one.

Bryce signed up for MAFS a mere five days after breaking up with his fiancée.

The application process for MAFS was very different for Bryce and Melissa, with Melissa admitting that she started and then gave up on applying to the show.

"I got a quarter of the way through the application - because there were so many questions - and I left it at that. About a month later I got a text message from a producer, and that's where it started. The whole process took about six months."