The strict royal law that means Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son won't be a royal.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy in the early hours of Monday morning.

Prince Harry addressed the media to announce the exciting news, telling those gathered mother and son are doing well, while adding with a giggle that it was an “amazing experience” welcoming his son into the world.

But unlike his brother and his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Harry and Meghan’s boy won’t experience the same royal life as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for one big reason.

Thanks to a pesky royal family rule, the newlyweds’ kids won’t inherit the royal titles their cousins did.

A Letters Patent issued by King George V in 1917 stated that only the children, and grandchildren of the sons of any Sovereign in the direct male line will hold the titles of His/Her Royal Highness, and Prince and Princess.

In other words, there can only be three generations of royals with official HRH titles, and the third generation only if born to a Prince.

Speaking of royal babies, here’s a recap of Prince William and Harry’ adorable childhood. Post continues after video.

For example, the children of Prince Charles and Prince Andrew – Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – all have royal titles. Zara Tindall (nee Phillips) doesn’t because she is descendant from the female line as the daughter of Princess Anne.

Prince William and Kate’s children are an exception to the rule because their father is directly in-line to the throne.

Princess Charlotte even more so – she squeezed through thanks to a change in the law The Queen made just months before her birth.

Prince Harry, however, won’t be King under predictable circumstances. Therefore, his children will take the titles Lord and Lady Mountbatten-Windsor instead.

That said, there are a few ways Prince Harry and Meghan’s future offspring could become Princes or Princesses.

One is if The Queen abdicates the throne or, bless her soul, passes away before Prince Harry and Meghan’s children are born, making Prince Charles the Sovereign. In this case, their children would be the grandchildren of the Sovereign in the direct male line.

The other is if The Queen wishes it to be, because whatever she says, goes.