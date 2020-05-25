The Spill: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The rumour that MasterChef’s Tessa is frustrated with judge Melissa Leong’s favouritism.

Tessa Boersma has certainly been a fan favourite on this season of MasterChef. But apparently she’s not as well-liked by judge Melissa Leong.

According to New Idea, Tessa has reportedly become frustrated over Melissa’s favouritism on set.

The 27-year-old reportedly believes Melissa prefers the other contestants in the competition over her.

At one point during filming, Tessa supposedly became emotional during a conversation with Melissa after a challenge.

Speaking to 10 Daily last year, Tessa explained the competition requires you to keep a clear head.

“It’s definitely a mental game,” she said.

“I think for me, I was just lucky that that’s just the way that my brain works.

“You know, when I’m given a task, I want to always complete it to the best of my ability and I’m quite competitive,” she added.

MasterChef returns tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Ten.

2. The cryptic Instagram posts that have fans convinced MAFS Lizzie and Seb have split.

Well folks, these certainly are confusing times we are living in.

Fans are convinced Married At Frist Sight’s Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus (aka the shining light of the 2020 season) have separated.

On Sunday, Lizzie shared a very cryptic Instagram post about being made to ‘not feel good enough’.

“There is not one motherf****er walking this earth that is worth you laying at night feeling like you’re not good enough. F**k That S**t,” the post read.

“Excuse my French but don’t let anyone dull your shine,” Lizzie captioned the post.

Interestingly, Seb shared his own cryptic message about self-sabotage on Instagram last Friday.

“Self love makes commitments and sticks to them…. self sabotage convinces you to derail your train… the more we stick to our personal commitments the more self confidence we develop,” he captioned the post.

But before we get too worried the couple may be hinting at a possible breakup, Seb later told Daily Mail that despite what it seems in his Instagram post, his relationship with Lizzie “is flourishing at the moment”.

Instead, his post was simply meant to be “a general insight'” into the human condition.

So there we have it, it seems we still have a success story from last season of MAFS after all.

3. “The emotions come back in leaps and bounds.” Prince William on the impact of Diana’s death on his parenting.

Prince William has opened up about how the death of his mother has had an ongoing impact on his own life, in ex-footballer, Marvin Sordell’s documentary: Football, Prince William And Our Mental Health.

The Duke of Cambridge responded to comments made by Sordell about growing up without a father, saying: “I agree… I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your Dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds.”

“It’s a different phase of life and there is no one there to kind of help you. I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming,” he said.

The Duke of Cambridge shared that his wife, Kate Middleton, had been a great support through those difficult times, adding: “We go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together.”

“But I do agree with you. I think that emotionally things come out of the blue that you don’t ever expect or that maybe you think you’ve dealt with,” he said.

“So I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along, it’s one of the most amazing moments of life but it’s also one of the scariest.”

The documentary will premiere on BBC One, Thursday at 8.05 PM Britain Standard Time.

4. “I’m probably the worst person to ask.” Martha Kalifatidis on her marriage plans to Michael Brunelli.

Despite the fact that Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli were literally… well, married at first sight, the 31-year-old reality star took to Instagram last week, to confirm that an official marriage will not be happening any time soon.

“I’m probably the worst person to ask this of, because I don’t really care about marriage,” she started, and on second thought, that does make a lot of sense.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal for me. If it happens, cute. But my relationship is amazing the way it is, what is a piece of paper going to do to change it?”

The pair have been one of the few to survive the 2018 MAFS season (the other, of course, being Jules and Cam), surprising naysayers who believed their relationship was orchestrated from the start.

Now, after years together, we have confirmation that a second marriage is not necessarily in sight.

5. Endless controversies and a cocaine addiction: Kyle Sandilands’ ‘sad’ life in the spotlight.

On Sunday night, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson sat down with Karl Stefanovic on 60 Minutes for an exclusive interview about their 20-year working relationship.

In the days leading up to the interview, previews for 60 Minutes hinted Sandilands would open up about a mysterious “health battle”.

“There’s a condition that I’ve been diagnosed with and I haven’t spoken to anyone about,” the 48-year-old said.

But when the episode aired on Sunday night, it soon became clear that Sandilands’ comments were merely part of a prank – leaving viewers fuming.

Now, speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday morning, Sandilands has responded to the outrage, sharing that his joke was his own way of addressing his mental health.

Although the radio host admitted that his joke was not made in the “right forum”, he shared that his tears during the interview were entirely genuine.

“The honest truth as to why I was so able to cry, like all that breakdown stuff so easy, was because inside I’m very sad,” he shared.

“I’m not joking. Inside my person, I’m very sad,” he added, tearing up.

“It was real emotion… there is a great sadness in me that I just carry around. Every day.”

During the segment, Sandilands’ co-host Henderson reminded him she was always checking in on him.

“You’re not alone – I reach out to you all the time. I know you put up this guard and you don’t want people to see that side of you,” she said.

“You do have support, you do have real people in your life who care for you, you’ve had a lot of bad eggs… you have,” she added.

For more on Kyle's life in the spotlight, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Instagram @tessa.boersma/Ten.



