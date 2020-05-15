The Spill: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “She spent the whole time trolling us.” MasterChef’s Reece shares what Katy Perry was like off-camera.

This season of MasterChef just keeps getting better and better.

First, we were blessed with Jock Zonfrillo as a judge and now, we have Katy Perry as a guest judge.

And luckily for us, dessert king and Katy Perry mega-fan, Reece Hignell, has shared exactly what she was like off-camera.

Speaking to news.com.au he explained two things: firstly, the contestants had no idea she was coming and secondly, she was just as nice off-camera as she was on.

“She walked in and did not leave. The whole time she was there, she was on. She didn’t leave the floor once,” he shared.

“She spent the whole time walking around trolling us, but it was the most endearing thing. She was like, ‘Oh, is this cake going to cook in time?’ I was like, ‘Katy, it’s got half an hour to cook,’ and she said, ‘Hmm, cakes take longer than half an hour.’ I was like, ‘Leave me alone!’” Reece laughed.

He also said that she stayed behind for some photos and a chit chat.

“She stuck around briefly afterwards and we did a few publicity photos,” he said.

“I had a chat to her for about five minutes. We were just chatting about the competition and she was in disbelief that we have to walk in every day and cook without a recipe.

“She was shocked that we had to come up with all of our ideas on the spot, so that was really cool that she gave us a bit of respect,” Reece shared.

Ok if we didn’t love her enough before…

MasterChef Australia is back this Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast. On today’s episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik discuss everything else that went down during Katy Perry’s MasterChef visit. Post continues below.



2. “An exquisite little thing.” Karl Stefanovic shares a glimpse of baby daughter Harper on Today.

Earlier this month, Today Show host Karl Stefanovic and his wife, Jasmine Yarbrough welcomed their first child, Harper May in the world.

And after keeping all images of their newborn under wraps (besides the one he shared), Karl has shared a glimpse of her on Today.

Worried about the weather getting cooler? No need, just feast your eyes on this reality TV couple naked selfie and it will keep you warm. Moving on.

On Friday, Aussie contestant Harry Jowsey from Netflix's Too Hot To Handle (a no-sex version of Love Island) shared a photo of his head resting gently on the bum of his fellow contestant-turned-girlfriend Francesca Farago.

"-$20,000," he captioned the image, referring to the $20,000 penalty Too Hot To Handle contestants copped from the $100K prize money for having sexual relations on the TV show. Yeah.

Despite their hectic on-screen romance, Harry and Francesca are the only couple to come from the reality series that was designed to help serial daters form deeper connections.

And we have to admit, it's a pretty hot photo. Some might even say it's naughty... possums. OK onto the next story!

5. 'Conscious uncoupling' and holidays with her ex: Gwyneth Paltrow's unconventional family life.

On May 14, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple turned 16.

Yes, really. Apple – whose name announcement caused international outrage way back in 2004 – is 16 years old.

“I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl,” Paltrow wrote in an Instagram tribute to her daughter.

“You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humour. I have the best time being your mum. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind.

“You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades.

“I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times.”

Apple is the oldest of Paltrow and Martin’s two children, with 14-year-old Moses also celebrating a birthday in isolation on April 9.

At the age of 24, Paltrow was engaged to Brad Pitt, who she dated from 1994 to 1997. They called off their engagement as she wasn't ready for marriage, then she had a three year on-and-off relationship with Ben Affleck from 1997 to 2000.

Read more about Gwyneth Paltrow's unconventional family life in our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Channel 10.



