Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s secret communication code is really making us wish we had a twin.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are still the world’s best twins (that we’re not a part of) and still have a secret handshake (that we’re not involved in).

Their secret code for speaking to one another is fascinating. The fashion designing pair were spotted doing a weird handshake after their recent show at New York Fashion Week.

After the clip was posted to Instagram, people immediately started with their theories about what was being discussed via the peculiar hand movements.

Dedicated fans dove into the archives of the internet to translate, discovering an old E! interview in which Mary-Kate decodes the mystery.

“We have this little thing, when we love each other where we’ll squeeze each other like three times,” she said.

“Then I’ll squeeze her hand back four times. Like, ‘I love you, too.’”

Now we can finally join in. Just pro tip – tell the other person who’s hand you’re squeezing what you’re doing. It would be weird otherwise.

2. So… it appears Married At First Sight’s Ashley is now dating Ryan.

Interesting developments in Married At First Sight land. Very interesting.

It seems we have another partner-swap on our hands and - wait for it - this couple actually makes sense.

Footage captured of Ryan Gallagher (for now tenuously partnered with Davina Rankin on the show) and Ashley Irvin (who is far too normal for her TV husband Troy Delmege) seem to suggest the two have somehow wound up together.

A video shared by the Daily Mail show the pair leaving a shopping centre in Marsden, Queensland and hopping into a car together - which surely we can all agree is classic couple behaviour.

That's all we have to go on so far - well that and Ashley's growing frustration with Troy and Ryan's shutdown of Davina - but we could have a new couple by the end of this season. Stay tuned.

A little bit behind of Married at First Sight? The Twins - Clare and Jessie Stephens recap episode 15 the one where we realise that Ryan has been lying to us. Post continues after audio.



3. Ashton Kutcher had an, erm, strange tactic for getting over his split with Demi Moore.

Ashton Kutcher has detailed the curious way he got over his divorce with Demi Moore, whom he married in 2005 and split with in 2011.

In an interview with Dax Shepard on his new podcast, Armchair Expert, Kutcher said he just, well, didn't eat and drink for a while.

“Right after I got divorced, I went to the mountains for a week by myself,” the 40-year-old said. “I went into Big Sky in Montana, and I did no food, no drink — just water and tea.”

“I took all my computers away, my phone, my everything,” he went on. “I was there by myself, so there was no talking, and I just had a notepad and a pen and water and tea for a week.”

In an exercise that seems like a self-inflicted, premature place in hell, Kutcher said he enjoyed the experience. Even the hallucinations.

“I started to hallucinate on like day two which was fantastic,” he said. “It was pretty wonderful. I was doing Tai Chi with my own energy.”

Make of that what you will.

4. A memo for when the world feels too scary: At least we have Amal and George Clooney to save us.

The world should be full of more George and Amals and we're not even that fussed if their kindness is just a churning publicity train.

The couple have announced they are donating more than $630,000 to the March for Our Lives rally for gun control, set to take place in Washington.

Oh, and they'll march, too.

"Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," Clooney said in a statement to E!

“Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

5. Khloe Kardashian had some pretty scary pregnancy complications.

As if being pregnant isn't hard enough, Khloe Kardashian had a heart-stopping moment when she realised she couldn't walk. Say what?

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was lying on a couch at home, talking to her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, on an upcoming episode of their show, when she told them she'd, erm, terrifyingly lost use of her legs.

“Literally, I, like, can’t walk,” she said.

To read the full story, click here.

Narcissists Anonymous: The Mamamia Out Loud team talk narcissism, decade-old wedding attire, and Lena Dunham’s ovaries.

