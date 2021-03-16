A very important investigation into which MAFS 2021 couples are still together.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.



Despite the show's absolutely shocking success rate, every damn season of Married At First Sight gives us just enough hope that maybe, potentially, (unlikely) but perhaps, some of the couples make it and actually stay married.

...and we have good reason: Like one couple has actually gone the distance and had a baby and everything.

However, when the 2021 brides and grooms rocked up in their dubiously matched couples, we were concerned.

Instantly we were thrown in the deep end with 'honesty boxes' and 'intimacy week' and more cheating scandals than we can count on one human hand. So, is it even possible for the couples to last the entirety of the show and actually come out of it happily ever after?

Let's investigate.

Here's everything we know about what couples make it past MAFS and which run for the hills.

MAFS Melissa and Bryce - Almost certainly still together.

Despite their rocky start (and middle), it looks like Melissa and Bryce are still very much together. And there's even photographic evidence to prove it.

A member of the So Dramatic! podcast's "Drama Army" took a photo of Melissa watching Bryce play soccer in Somerville, Victoria on Sunday, February 28. The photos were later shared on the podcast's Instagram page.

So Dramatic! also posted another photo of Bryce and Melissa talking together off side, clearly captured by a keen fan of the show.

The fact that they're in Somerville is also very telling because that's where Melissa bought a house in 2019.

And just in case we need more evidence, Bryce has apparently also quit his radio job in Canberra, according toThe Wash.

MAFS Alana and Jason - Still together (we're 99.99 percent sure).

Things also look up for Alana and Jason.

During an interview on Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo back in February, Alana was asked how she and Jason were going. And while she was careful not to give too much away, she did seem to confirm the pair were still together.

"I think we're going pretty good," she told the hosts.

The So Dramatic! podcast also shared a photo of Alana and Jason holding hands during a date on the Gold Coast last weekend.

And that seems like pretty damning evidence to us.

MAFS Booka and Brett - We're torn.

Booka and Brett quickly became favourites on MAFS. But it's not entirely clear if they lasted after the show.

The first piece of evidence comes from The Wash, who noticed that Brett, who lives in Melbourne, didn't attend Booka's MAFS viewing party in Perth. Of course, they could always be doing long-distance but it does seem a little odd that he wouldn't be there.

Then came the next clue. The Wash noticed that Booka wasn't following Brett on Instagram, even though he was following her... which doesn't look so good.

However, Booka later explained why she wasn't following her fake husband in a comment on Facebook. And it turns out it has more to do with the rules of the show rather than her feelings towards Brett.

"I'm not giving away any spoilers talk but this insta s**t means zero. I don't follow anyone from the show cos that's the rulessss. Brett clearly gives zero f***ks about rules. That is all. As you were bows," she wrote in a comment, noticed by Pedestrian.

So in conclusion... we have no idea about this one. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

