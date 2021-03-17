Jake just ruined the ending of MAFS with a single Instagram Story, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Jake just ruined the ending of MAFS with a single Instagram Story.

It looks like Jake Edwards has just given up on pretending he's still with his Married at First Sight wife, Beck Zemek given he sort of just dropped a photo with his new girlfriend on Instagram?

Jake and his alleged girlfriend, influencer, Sophie Guidolin have been hinting at their relationship for the past few days via. subtle Instagram stories.

Here are the clues we've seen so far.

On Monday, Sophie shared a sneaky photo of her cuddled up to an unidentified man's arm, which people have identified as Jake's thanks to the tattoo and green shirt (which he was spotted wearing while filming MAFS last year).

On the same day, she confirmed she was taken in an Instagram story.

Then on Tuesday, she shared a video of Jake (in the flesh), captioning it "birthday swims".

When asked what her favourite birthday present was, she wrote: "I can't say yet, but I will in a couple of days," which we're assuming might be because it's from a secret someone (Jake) that she can't share yet.

