Do MAFS Jake and Beck stay together after their final vows? We investigate, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Do MAFS Jake and Beck stay together after their final vows? We investigate.

Jake Edwards and Beck Zemek's relationship was rocky from day one of the Married at First Sight experiment.

And tonight, you can bet we're expecting more of the same.

Perhaps surprisingly, one contestant told So Dramatic! host Megan Pustetto that, "they are showing Jake and Beck not getting along very well but by the final vows they were all good and going well".

"They both write stay at the final vows but Beck made it clear that she wanted to start again and start from scratch and get to know the real Jake... He keeps saying that he's not the a**hole, narcissistic person that he's been in the experiment," the source said.

Only since that interview, their relationship has changed. A lot.

It's believed the couple had officially called it quits towards the end of last year, if not sooner.

In an interview with Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa, Beck made it clear they weren't together, even hinting at a breakup in the final ceremony.

"I don't choose Jake. Jake doesn't choose me," she said.

This all came after the Daily Mail obtained a video of Jake sharing a three-way kiss with fellow brides Booka Nile and Beth Moore during a New Year's Eve party in Perth.