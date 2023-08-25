All the juicy detail we know about Married At First Sight 2024.

Married At First Sight Australia is returning for its 11th season of the rollercoaster drama-filled dating show.

As always, this new season promises a bundle of arranged marriages, where two complete strangers meet at the altar to say their 'I dos' before being married to one another.

The premise? Three experts match the pairs they deem are compatible, then arrange for the two people to wed, then on camera they'll get to work out all the nitty gritty stuff. A social experiment that offers first-class entertainment for everyone watching at home.

However, for those involved the nuptials are often filled with difficult tests, uncomfortable questions and now and then, a cheating scandal.

Here are all the details you need to know in the lead-up to season 11 of Married At First Sight.

Who are the MAFS experts?





This year we're expected to welcome back Clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, dating and relationship expert Melissa Schilling, and relationship expert John Aiken to the MAFS couch, where they're expected to work their magic.

Who is the cast of MAFS?

Jayden Eynaud

According to the Daily Mail former contestant Mitch Eynaud has passed down the honours to brother Jayden, who is the first rumoured male to be joining the cast this season.

Lauren Dunn





PR consultant and food blogger Lauren Dunn is also rumoured to be joining the cast of MAFS 2024, it seems the former WAG to Fremantle AFL player Ryan Crowley is ready to find true love.

Eden Harper

Image: Image: @Instagram. Recruitment consultant and micro-influencer Eden Harper, there have been several shots of Eden leaving a wedding venue in a white dress and fan's minds have been racing.

Cassandra Allen

Brisbane-based model and influencer, Cassandra Allen is rumoured to be one of the lucky ladies joining the cast of MAFS 2024.

While the entire cast is yet to be announced, this season promises to be more inclusive and diverse, with mention of a same-sex couple making their way down the aisle for the first time in MAFS history.

When will the weddings take place?

Most recently, The Wash released images of the upcoming weddings, that have begun with the commencement of filming earlier this month. In case you're after a sneak peek preview, here are some of the nuptials:

When does MAFS start?

In a post from Channel 9, producers confirmed filming is well underway and scheduled to wrap up around November.

Our guess is we will probably be enjoying the chaos toward the beginning of next year.

Where is MAFS filmed?

As with previous seasons, MAFS is filming in the heart of Sydney with one of the many weddings taking place at the very same venue Kyle Sandilands and now wife Tegan Kynaston got hitched.

Check back in for all the juicy gossip surrounding the upcoming season of MAFS Australia 2024.

Image: Channel 9.