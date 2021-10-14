'Easy, healthy, tasty and filling': 20 women share their go-to work lunches.

I don't know about you, but I find deciding on what to eat for lunch the hardest part of putting together my weekly grocery shop.

I've tried all the usual go-to recipes (you know, the wrap, the salad, etc) and I've gotten to the point where I've made them too many times and they just don't do it for me anymore.

I'm assuming if you're here, you might be in the same boat. You're looking for something new, something ✨fresh✨, to spice up your weekly lunches and get you excited for 12pm to hit.

To serve as your future inspiration, I asked 20 women to share their go-to work lunches. Here's what they said.

Isabella.

"This is one of my go-to lunches. A kofta wrap with pita bread, lamb kofta pieces from the previous night’s dinner, capsicum, tomato, onion, cucumber, lettuce, mint and then some hummus and yoghurt. Pretty simple to whip up but doesn’t feel boring either."

Image: Supplied.

Gemma.

"I've been making a kilo of this chicken at the start of the week and then I either have it with salad or in a sandwich. It’s SO GOOD. Egg, milk, salt and pepper mix, then dip into flour and Old Bay. Pan fry."

Image: Supplied.

Eleanor.

"My lunches are usually leftovers. This is a pic of my dinner from last night (kangaroo burrito bowls). My partner and I always make extra so we don't have to think about what to eat come lunchtime. I like to make sure it's something really filling too, so I don't feel the need to snack too much!"

Image: Supplied.

Emma.

"I make this tuna, rice and veggie salad thing. It's really quick and easy to make (I usually pre-make the rice then chuck in a tin of tuna and some chopped cucumber and capsicum). It's filling which is good 'cos I'm 42390123 per cent more hungry while I'm working. Prevents constant snacking."

Image: Supplied.

Simone.

"My lunches are usually leftovers - this was Korean beef tacos courtesy of Hello Fresh!"

Image: Supplied.

Jacqui.

"Making a soup in the slow cooker is a go-to for us."

Image: Supplied.

Susannah.

"No points for nutritional value but it’s basically savory french toast - a good way to use up the end of the bread."

Image: Supplied.

Jane.

"In the winter I batch-make soup and take a serve out of the freezer to take. In warmer months I tend to use leftover protein and add it to a salad. I usually roast some veggies too or grill halloumi on the sandwich press at work to jazz up a plain salad."

Renny.

"Eggs with garlic, ginger, soy, sesame oil, tomato, spinach, onion and brown rice."

Image: Supplied.

Laura.

"Not pretty but very yummy on a cold day - leftover mac and cheese, a family favourite."

Image: Supplied.

Victoria.

"Sweet potato salad (you can't tell from the photo but lots of greens, onion and tomato hiding underneath). Super easy to make, healthy, tasty and filling. My favourite snacks are carrot sticks with almond butter, and some form of fruit. I have a lot of gut issues so I find these friendly on my tummy."

Image: Supplied.

Emily.

"Leftover frozen pizza. I attempted to eat the whole thing last night (which is why it has a weird shape) but my body said no."

Image: Supplied.

Rachael.

"I'm all about a bootleg Nicoise salad (supporting tinned fish = hot girl food)."

Image: Supplied.

Isobel.

"Leftovers of my fave grain salad with spiced yoghurt dressing that I took to a friend’s for dinner last night. Obviously, pre-allocated personal leftovers before taking a decent-sized salad bowl to friend’s place last night."

Image: Supplied.

Yasmin

"Toasties with different fillings depending on what leftovers are in the fridge."

Lucy.

"Sometimes I’m time-poor and a bowl of cereal does the job."

Image: Supplied.

Gia.

"I was desperately craving Mexican but unexpectedly had to go get a COVID test this morning and have almost no groceries left. So I chucked a bunch of random veggies in a pan with some chicken and covered it in taco seasoning. Close enough!"

Image: Supplied.

Lily.

"My go-to lunch is tuna, rice, spinach leaves and soy sauce."

Rach.

"I thought last week - I may have COVID so I stocked up! This will be lunch for the next few weeks. Plus, my eating habits have been shocking so these meals keep me in check and are very filling #lazygirlfoodprep." - Rach.

Image: Supplied.

Marina.

"I’m lucky enough to work from home so I can make my lunch from scratch if I don’t have any leftovers. My go-to is toasted Turkish bread spread with goat's cheese and topped with cucumber and shallots. The freshness of the cucumber cuts through the strong flavour of the goat's cheese."

Image: Supplied.

Feature image: Supplied and Mamamia.