Bec and Lleyton Hewitt first met at a tennis match. They didn’t speak again for six years.

When a teenage Bec Hewitt met her now husband of 13 years, Lleyton Hewitt, at a charity tennis tournament in 1999, she didn’t think much of it.

In fact they didn’t meet or speak to each other again for another six years.

“I couldn’t play tennis, so it was quite comical,” she told Siobhan Duck of Stellar Magazine.

“I didn’t impress him with my game. He just thought it was really admirable that I gave it a go.”

At the time they were both in relationships, but eventually, when they were both single, things fell into place. What began with a text message on Lleyton’s part, ended with a proposal after just six weeks of dating, followed by a pregnancy announcement, their wedding and the arrival of their first child less than a year later.

Looking back, she calls their romance a “whirlwind” and her description definitely feels apt.

“We caught up and that was it. It was such a whirlwind, which I think was part of the reason why we ended up with such a lot of attention — because it was after only six weeks that we got engaged,” she said.

“It was only when both of our relationships had broken up he eventually touched base in a text message to tell me something he was working on.”

Despite this, over the years, both Bec and Lleyton have had to field countless salacious rumours about apparent ‘marriage breakdowns’, something the 35-year-old said dramatises their “routine” reality of being working parents to three children, aged from 12 to seven.

“We have a good little routine going,” she said.

“When Lleyton comes back [commitments to his Bahamas-based tennis academy and role as the Davis Cup captain require him to travel frequently], it just lightens the load.

“He really likes to help and every morning he’s like, ‘No, no, you’ve done the school run for the last three weeks, so let me do it.’”

Although they’ve spent the last seven years living in the Bahamas – for Lleyton’s work – the family of five have recently returned to their Melbourne home, complete with a “a little fluffy Cavoodle” Bux.

Family life aside, Bec has also taken this opportunity to make a return to her television career as a presenter on Channel 9’s travel show Hello World, 13 years after leaving her role as Hayley Smith Lawson on Home and Away.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph in June this year, she said it was the right time for the change.

“I think it’s the right time and the right job just to fit in with my other job of being a mum”, she said.

“For a long time, it was all about being Mia’s mum or whoever, and you do lose your identity a bit. But that’s also been beautiful and sweet.”

