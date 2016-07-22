Bec and Lleyton post gorgeous throwback wedding anniversary picture.

Once upon a time, Bec and Lleyton Hewitt were THE IT couple of Australia. OK, scrap that. After this adorable throwback posted on the tennis star’s Instagram overnight, they’re still our number one.

Lleyton posted a picture of the couple’s wedding day, way back in…wait for it…2005.

Yep, it’s been 11 years of wedded bliss and magazine covers for the pair (despite what those gossip magazines would have you believe).

"So lucky to be married to this beautiful girl for the last 11 amazing years!" Lleyton wrote alongside the picture.

He also referred to the former Home and Away star as his "soulmate". SO. MUCH. LOVE.