Where are they now? The original cast of Laguna Beach, 16 years after the show first aired.

Before we were blessed with countless episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we got to experience the OG reality television show, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

Following the lives of eight extremely good-looking, wealthy teenagers in high school, Laguna Beach had us hooked on the storylines that unfolded during their senior year. We’re talking all the important parts of any teenager’s life: navigating school life, figuring out what to do next, and of course, all the high school crushes.

Here’s how celebrities are getting creative in isolation. Post continues below.

And although it feels like only yesterday that we were just starting to get to know these teenagers from California, it’s been 16 years since the first episode aired on MTV.

So let’s take a look at what they’ve been up to since then.

Lauren Conrad

Out of all the cast members from Laguna Beach, Lauren Conrad was always destined to do big things. And that she did.

Since appearing on her first reality TV show in her teens, Conrad went on to star as a lead character in the LA-based reality TV show, The Hills, but towards the end of the show, she decided that it was time to move on from television and start exploring some new career endeavours.

Since the show, Conrad has written seven books, including L.A. Candy which became a New York Times bestseller, opened an online boutique called The Little Market, which distributes handmade pieces created by women and started her own clothing line, LC Lauren Conrad.

And in 2019, she started her own podcast, Asking for A Friend.

On a personal level, she has been married to musician, William Tell, since 2014 and they share two children, Liam and Charlie.

So although we're sad that she isn't appearing in the new reality TV spin-off, The Hills: New Beginnings, it seems like Conrad has far too much on her plate already.

Kristin Cavallari

During Laguna Beach, Kristin Cavallari was portrayed as one of reality TV's original villains.

Her love triangle with co-stars Stephen Colletti and Lauren Conrad, and her on-screen feud with Conrad, provided the majority of the show’s drama, which continued into The Hills when she replaced Conrad as the lead.

She now stars in her own reality TV show, Very Cavallari, which follows both her family life and professional life as the owner and boss of her jewellery label, Uncommonly James.

Personally, she has been married to NFL quarterback Jay Cutler for the past seven years and they have three children together.

But sadly, two days ago, she announced that she and Cutler are getting a divorce.

Very Cavallari has followed the highs and lows of their marriage. On an April 2019 episode, she told her friends “things weren’t as perfect as they seemed".

“Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, like, things are so perfect and things are so great,” she said. “But actually, like, they’re not. And that sucks. It sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage — it’s ups and downs.”

Stephen Colletti

It's safe to say that if you watched Laguna Beach, you had a crush on Stephen Colletti. Right?

Colletti, who was the teenager that Cavallari and Conrad fought over in the first two seasons, has since gone on to study at San Francisco State University and then begin an acting career. He appeared on One Tree Hill as Chase Adams for five seasons.

Since then, he has appeared in a few other things including TV shows, Hit The Floor and Everyone is Doing Great.

Oh and, he's single.

Lo Bosworth

Our favourite friend to Lauren Conrad, Lo Bosworth, was always a gem to watch on screen. Appearing on both Laguna Beach and The Hills, Bosworth was the friend we all wished we had.

Since reality TV, she started her own website in 2010 called The Lo Down by Lo Bosworth, and then released a book of the same name in 2011.

In 2013, she started her own YouTube channel that had mass success, and in 2016, she launched Love Wellness, a clean beauty brand.

Trey Phillips

During the show, Trey Phillips spoke about his aspirations to go into fashion design, and since then, he has done exactly that.

After the show ended, Phillips attended Parsons School of Design in New York City and now works as an associate designer at Vera Wang.

But sadly, his Instagram is private so we can't go snooping.

Morgan Olson

Unlike her other castmates, Morgan Olson always planned on settling down, getting married and having kids. And, that she did.

In 2010, she married Joel Smith and the couple moved from Newport, California.

They later moved to South Carolina to open a children's swimwear store called Minnow Swim. They also have two sons, Theo and Julian, and daughter, named Georgia.

Christina Schuller

Christina Schuller was another castmate that had plans on making it in Los Angeles, however, she has since become involved in fitness.

Schuller, who is now known as Christina Sinclair, is a fitness instructor at Equinox and also a mother of two children, Christian and Cienna.

Talan Torriero

Talan Torriero was known to be one of the nicest guys on Laguna Beach; always able to charm the ladies. He has clearly continued to do so, as he dated Rod Stewart's daughter, Kim Stewart, and Pussycat Dolls lead singer, Nicole Scherzinger.

Since then, he has settled down, married Danielle Zuroski in 2014 and had a son named Bronson. He also makes some fantastic TikToks.

Feature image: MTV.

Like a gift voucher for your thoughts? Take our quick survey: