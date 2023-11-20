This makeup expert wants you to stop applying your concealer like Lady Gaga.

In case you haven't been doing your beauty homework, our friend Lady Gaga launched a makeup brand a while back. It's called Haus Labs, and while it's not available in-store in Aus, you can shop it online (although, you do have to cop some pretty stanky international shipping fees in the process).

The range has garnered a heap of attention, with products such as the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation going viral on social media for its stellar shade range, skin-friendly ingredients and natural yet radiant finish.

Now, after the insane success of her foundation, the singer and actress has added a new concealer to the range — the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Concealer, which offers medium buildable coverage and comes in 31 shades.

Off the back of the recent launch, Lady Gaga recently shared a 'get ready with me' (GRWM) makeup routine, using the new concealer.

Applying the formula under her eyes, she shared with her followers, "I start in the inner corner of my eye and I usually just drag it.

"I do one on each side to brighten up the eyes. I go in threes to brighten up the centre of the face, the nose, the forehead and under the chin."

It all looks pretty standard.

Gaga then takes a brush and blends the product under her eyes using sweeping motions. "I start by just dragging it up," she shared.

Check it out below:

Enter: Professional makeup artist of 15 years, Nikki La Rose-Bonaldi — aka @makeupbynikkilarose.

She posted a video in reaction to Gaga's tutorial, sharing her thoughts on the process — and what you should be doing instead.

"This makeup mistake right here was actually inspired (sadly) by watching Lady Gaga," she shared.

And yes, please do go on...

La Rose-Bonaldi said she couldn't look away from Gaga's alarming concealer application technique, and how the singer "went back and forth" with her makeup brush, blending in the product and dragging her skin "in a really aggressive way".

"You could see her tug at her skin. Like, her skin was going back and forth with the brush with the concealer," La Rose-Bonaldi shared, mimicking the motion. "Actually my skin's burning just from doing that."

"Now, this is not how you want to blend under your eye. This is the last thing you want to do. You do not want to do this motion effect. This is absolutely torturing me to do this right now."

OH. Oh no.

"I'm going to show you my preferred tips and techniques I want you to try if you're having any kind of difficulties with your under-eye concealer. You want to be gentle, okay?"

And it makes a whole lot of sense. The skin under your eyes is super delicate, and the area is thinner and more susceptible to damage compared to the rest of the face. meaning? It really doesn't want (or need) to be pulled and tugged on the regular.

Instead, La Rose-Bonaldi said to opt for a gentler, expert-approved technique.

"This is the kind of motion I want to see when you're doing your concealer," she shared, gently stippling her foundation under her eye, rather than swiping or dragging the formula.

"This is going to be the most flawless, but also a gentle way to blend your under-eye concealer."

Check it out below:

"What I'm doing first is using the flat side of the brush to tap in my product — and I'm still getting good coverage because I let it dry. So I'm maintaining coverage by using a patting motion instead of a swiping motion."

Remember, "swiping blends it off. Padding blends it in," she added.

So, there you have it!

