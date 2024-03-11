Why Timothée Chalamet didn't attend the Oscars party with Kylie Jenner.

All eyes have been on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet since January when they kicked off the award season by attending the Golden Globes together.

It was a rather exciting moment as it came months after they confirmed their relationship in September 2023 at a Beyoncé concert.

But three months on, there have been no sightings of the A-listers together and many rumours are claiming they've broken up, a year on from when they first reportedly began dating.

While we hoped for some magic on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet on Monday night to appease our worries, fans were left disappointed when Jenner showed up without a date.

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party has helped launch celebrity couples, including actor Justin Theroux who made his red carpet debut with Nicole Brydon Bloom on Monday night, and Justin Bieber, who back in 2011, hard-launched his then-romance with Selena Gomez.

So what's going on with Jenner and Chalamet? Here's what we know.

Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet break up?

Fans are convinced the couple have called it quits following a recent interview Jenner did with The New York Times.

The reality star, 26, was asked about the fan theories that claim dating Chalamet has impacted her style in an interview, to which she responded, "I don't know how I feel about that."

"I just don't want to talk about personal things," she added.

Jenner later clarified that the public's opinion on her no longer holds any sway in her life.

"It's just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted. There's nothing more anyone could ever say now that would hurt me," she said.

Why wasn't Timothée Chalamet at the 2024 Oscars?

Chalamet, 28, didn't attend the 96th Academy Awards because he, nor any of the films he's starred in, were nominated. He also wasn't presenting an award.

Right now, he's pretty busy on his press tour for Dune: Part Two. The film is eligible for next year's Oscars so the campaign trail has essentially already started.

Why wasn't Kylie Jenner with Timothée Chalamet at the 2024 Oscars?

The answer is quite simple really.

Jenner didn't go to the actual ceremony because it would require her to be an actor or plus-one, and since Chalamet didn't go... there was absolutely no reason she would have attended.

The reality TV star did however walk the Vanity Fair carpet alone.

Kylie Jenner at the Vanity Fair after party 2024. Image: Getty.

The Kardashians are known for attending the after party, with both her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, also there in 2024.

They have all attended previously.

When did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet start dating?

Rumours of the A-listers' relationship began in April 2023 — and despite some fans feeling they were an unusual match, an insider said their love is pretty genuine,

"Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée," the source said. "She is happier than she has been in years."

In January, a separate insider said that both of the stars' inner circles approved of the relationship.

"On Kylie's side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential," they said.

"His family also sees how happy she makes him. They're definitely beyond the 'just having fun' point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."

Feature Image: Getty.