A microscopic investigation into whether Kim Kardashian slept with her sister's boyfriend, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. A microscopic investigation into whether Kim Kardashian slept with her sister's boyfriend.

Kim Kardashian wants to set the record straight about those Travis Barker rumours. And yes, we are listening.

Before we get into it, there's been lots of whispers going around that Kim Kardashian slept with the Blink-182 drummer, who also happens to be dating her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Earlier this month, Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler claimed that she split from Travis because he cheated on her with Kim.

"I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair," she told told Us Weekly.

Now, Kim has shut down the rumours, in the way all celebs love to spill tea - by posting an Instagram Q&A.

"Getting my nails done right now and I have time today. Ask me anything," the 40-year-old wrote earlier today.

Of course, one fan was quick to ask about the rumours, writing, "Did you hook up with Travis Barker?"

"NO! False narrative!" Kim replied.

"We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt."

It comes after a 2015 interview where Travis admits he "had a crush" on Kim, recently resurfaced online.

"How could you not stare at Kim? I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim," he told Us Weekly.

Interesting....

2. Rumour has it Kelly Clarkson will be inheriting Ellen DeGeneres’ TV show, and Twitter is aflame with opinions.

It looks like Kelly Clarkson will be taking over the Ellen DeGeneres' prime daytime TV slot. And Twitter has some strong feelings about it.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is only in its second season, was allocated the spot after it was announced that it had been renewed until 2023.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication," said Tracie Wilson, executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios.

"Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We’re working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come."

It comes after The Ellen DeGeneres Show was cancelled after almost two decades.

"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore," Ellen told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news.

The pair first announced their engagement in December 2020 after 10 months of dating.

"Forever n then some," Grande, 27, shared on Instagram.

Although it's unclear how the couple first met, Gomez, 25, works in Los Angeles as a luxury real estate agent.

Amid the couple's wedding news, we decided to take a look back at Ariana Grande's relationship history.

Jai Brooks.

If you're an Australian under the age of 25, you'll probably remember The Janoskians.

The Melbourne group quickly gained traction online when they started their YouTube channel in 2011.

And once Ariana Grande got involved, the group blew up overseas.

In 2012, two members of the group, twins Jai and Luke Brooks, started a competition to see which one could get Grande's attention.

After Grande's mother, Joan Grande, saw the group's YouTube video, she told the up-and-coming singer to respond to one of the twins.

Shortly afterwards, Grande messaged Jai Brooks on Twitter.

