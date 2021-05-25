Kim Kardashian is being sued by her house staff (and the claims against her are wild), plus more in Celeb in 5.

1. Kim Kardashian is being sued by her house staff, and the claims against her are wild.

Despite Kim Kardashian recently taking the 'baby bar' and committing to getting her law degree, it seems she's in a bit of a legal pickle herself...

Because Kim Kardashian is being sued, by her own house staff, for essentially being a s**tty boss.

Seven ex-employees claim that they were "never paid on time" and that they had 10 per cent of their wages docked for tax – which then suspiciously never made it to the tax man. (This is obviously super illegal, so is a serious accusation against the Kardashian household.)

The ex-employees state that they never received pay statements, and there was no formal tracking of their hours - meaning that Kim could ignore the overtime the workers claimed they did.

In the mix of the complainants is a 16-year-old who states he was "made" to work hours well in excess of the legal limit of 48 hours a week during the school holidays.

Kim's legal representative have plainly stated: "Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon," explaining that Kim didn't actually hire the staff directly and that they were instead managed by a third-party vendor.

However, the lawsuit has been filed against Kim Kardashian herself, so looks like she'll be dealing with a few legal meetings regardless.

To add insult to injury, Kim's ex-husband Kanye West is also facing lawsuits from one of his Yeezy employees and previous back-up singer over 'bad labour practices' - so there are a lot of eyes on the family at the moment.

2. The first Celebrity Apprentice feud is underway and trash talk is coming out of Camp Camila.

Celebrity Apprentice only just kicked off on Sunday and there's already some beef going down behind the scenes.

Speaking to Nova's Fitzy & Wippa on Monday, fashion designer Camilla Franks shared the one castmate she didn't get along with so well. And by that we mean, drove her "absolutely mad".