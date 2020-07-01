"Why... are you wearing chaps?" Just 6 questions we have about Kim and Kanye's strange week.

I'm seriously beginning to wonder whether Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are living in an entirely different reality.

A reality where leather chaps, private go-kart tracks, and owning multiple $20,000 Friesian horses is considered... well, normal.

You see, in the last few days, things have been a little weird in Kardashian land.

In case you need a refresher, the weirdness began with Kanye celebrating his wife's newfound billionaire status by sharing a collection of flowers and... vegetables. (We have many, many questions).

Then, Kim shared a bunch of photos from North's seventh birthday in Wyoming, which involved horseback riding, a private go-kart track and cowboy-style outfits.

Here are six very important questions we have about Kim and Kanye's bizarre week.

What's the deal with Kanye's still life photo?

OK. Where do we even begin.

On Monday, Kanye announced that Kim has "officially" become a billionaire.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," he wrote.

"You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family," he continued.

"So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much."

Wait... why do you have 14 horses?

OK, enough about capsicum. Let's get to the Wyoming ranch portion of Kim and Kanye's week.

This week, the family celebrated eldest daughter North's seventh birthday.

And when it comes to the Kardashians, extravagant birthday celebrations stop for nothing. Not even a global pandemic.

The celebrations took place in Wyoming, where the family bought a casual $14 million ranch last year.

The huge property features a shooting-range, a ranch-style event venue, and even a restaurant and saloon.

Oh, and according to Kim, the family have 14 horses on the ranch. Not just any horses mind you, Friesian horses. A breed of horse from the Netherlands known for its 'gorgeous' black coats and thick mane and tail.

Why? We're... not quite sure.

They also have their own private go-kart track, which is totally normal.

Why does the horse have better hair than I do?

Hang on I have another question.

WHY DOES THE HORSE HAVE BETTER HAIR THAN I DO?

Should I just... take this photo to my next appointment?

Why... are you wearing chaps?

Apparently I missed the memo that Kim and Kanye had joined the cast for a Western remake of The Matrix.

Cool.

No, seriously. Are cowboy outfits mandatory on a ranch?

OK. We get it. You own a $14 million ranch.

But... does that mean cowboy outfits are necessary? Apparently. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Feature Image: Instagram/Twitter.

