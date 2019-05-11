Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announce the arrival of their baby boy.

WELL. This has been a very big week for royal babies. Particularly baby boys.

On Monday Meghan Markle gave birth to the latest member of the British Royal Family, and just hours later, Comedy royalty Amy Schumer announced the safe arrival of her baby boy.

And now Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, have also welcomed theirs, announcing the birth of their fourth child via social media overnight.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” the reality television star tweeted. “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol. I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her. [sic]”

The couple is yet to announce a name or share any pictures of the little one, but knowing them… we won’t have to wait long.

On Thursday, US time, Kourtney Kardashian appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show with with her mum Kris Jenner when she announced that her sister’s surrogate had gone into labour.

The talk show host surprised Kris Jenner by bringing out a number of her grandkids onto set (making for a very adorable TV segment). Ellen revealed that Kim was also meant to come on the show, but instead was at the hospital for the birth of her fourth child.

“My mum doesn’t even know this but Kim’s surrogate went into labour,” the eldest Kardashian sister revealed to Kris Jenner. “So, she’s at the hospital.”

“No!” Kris Jenner, 63, said surprised. “What are we doing here?! C’mon Ellen.”

“So we had to keep it quiet, but yes, that’s why she’s not here,” said Ellen.

Kim and Kanye – who also share North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, one – announced that they were expecting their fourth child in January this year.

It will be their second child via surrogate, after the Kardashian sister experienced complications during her first two pregnancies, including preeclampsia.

“Doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own,” the reality star wrote on her website shortly after Chicago’s birth.

“After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier.”

Congratulations to Kim and Kanye!