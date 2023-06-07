Kim Cattrall is 66 years old. She says she's battling ageing in 'every way I can'.

Kim Cattrall is everywhere right now.

Along with the actress stunning Sex and the City fans by confirming she would cameo in the next And Just Like That season, she has given a revealing interview about the expectations around ageing in Hollywood.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 66-year-old most known for playing SATC icon Samantha Jones said that to "look like the best version,” of herself, she hasn't shied away from Botox and surgery.

“I’m in my sixties now and I’m all about battling ageing in every way I can,” she told the UK newspaper.

“There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you."

The actress clarified that the work she's had done on her face is "not just a vanity thing," but rather she does it to preserve a certain look that she knows is the reason she gets roles. "I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally I am looking after myself,” she said.

This isn't the first time Cattrall has opened up about the realities of ageing in an industry that largely platforms youthful women.

In a 2020 interview with People, she reflected on how turning 50 had affected her choice of roles. "It was a gradual change, but the scripts were cut in half. [In Hollywood] you're either an ingenue or a leading lady and then a divorced wife or a cougar. And I'm none of those things," she said.

Despite those stereotypes, Cattrall has kept busy working in the industry. She starred as the narrator in How I Met Your Father, nabbed a recurring role in the revival of Queer as Folk, and will be cashing in her paycheque for her no-doubt fruitful And Just Like That appearance.

And in case you were wondering: no, Cattrall will not be sharing scenes with her longtime rival, Sarah Jessica Parker, in season two of And Just like That.

The cameo will include Cattrall's Samantha on the phone with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw – but the stars didn't actually speak to each other in the scene.

The magic of television, folks.

Image: Getty, HBO + Mamamia.