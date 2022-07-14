Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together.

This week, multiple sources confirmed the news to E! Online, sharing that the reality TV star, 38, and basketball player, 31, will welcome another addition to their family later this year.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," Kardashian's rep told the publication.

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Since welcoming their first child, True, in 2018, Kardashian has been candid about wanting a sibling for her daughter.

During a 2020 episode of Keeping With the Kardashians, the reality TV star even contemplated whether she and Tristan should try for a second child, despite being separated at the time.

"I might get some embryos and get a sibling," she told Thompson, adding: "I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we'll figure that out later."

Kardashian and Thompson have been on-and-off-again since 2018, and most recently split after he welcomed a child with another woman.

However, the couple have remained close friends and co-parents, with Kardashian committed to keeping things amicable for the sake of their daughter, and now second child.

Feature Image: Getty.