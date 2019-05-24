"Liar!" KUWTK shows how Khloe Kardashian found out about the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

It has been three months since Jordyn Woods did a certain thing that ended her relationship with the Kardashian family.

For a quick recap: Woods, best friend’s with Kylie Jenner, kissed Tristan Thompson, partner of Khloe Kardashian. The cheating scandal broke up two relationships – Khloe and Tristan, who share daughter True, and Kylie and Jordyn, who have not been seen together since.

When the news broke in February, it made headlines for weeks. And now we are learning exactly how Khloe was told about the cheating scandal, with the release of a new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I don’t even know if I should tell you this, her legs were like in between his legs,” explains a woman, seemingly the voice of family friend Larsa Pippen, on the phone to Khloe Kardashian.

The trailer then goes to a video of Khloe Kardashian crying, as she says, "I am broken by so many things."

Kylie Jenner, who remained silent when the scandal broke, is then seen responding to the scandal for the first time.

"This is going to change their relationship forever," Kris Jenner says referring to the (now former) best friends. "For you and Jordyn, it's like a divorce," she tells Kylie.

"She f**ked up," Kylie admits.

We also see Kylie show her support for her sister, telling Khloe: "Just know I love you."

"I look in her eyes, she's just really going through it," the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister is heard saying on the phone.

Things take a rather explosive turn when Khloe is on the phone to someone, presumably Jordyn, as she screams: "Liar!"

"I'm not just a TV show, like this is my life," Khloe says as she holds back tears in an interview for the show.

At the time, Khloe accused Jordyn of lying after the 21-year-old did a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on online chat show Red Table Talk.

As for Kylie and Jordyn's friendship, it looks like there is no rekindling of their friendship.

A source told People earlier this week: "For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship. It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first.

"Jordyn was her confidant for so long...Kylie has had a very hard time moving on from their friendship. But not being able to rely on Jordyn’s friendship has actually been great for Kylie."

Well. That was a lot to unpack in the one video. And it's all set to play out on the second half of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 16.

You can watch the drama unfold in trailer below.