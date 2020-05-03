The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I can see a future with Michael.” MAFS’ KC and Michael open up about their relationship.

Well. KC and Michael’s relationship has certainly moved quick. After announcing they were dating earlier this year, the Married At First Sight stars have moved in together and have been busy flying around in private jets together ever since.

Now, the couple have opened up about the future of their relationship and things are looking pretty… serious.

“I don’t want to date anymore. I’m happy where I am. I can see a future with Michael and I love the guy,” KC told the Daily Mail in a new interview.

“As long as I can work and do what I love, I’m so happy to be coming home to be with someone like Michael.”

And it seems like the couples are already talking about plans to get married.

“I think we’d be naive to think that those plans aren’t on the horizon. We’re not getting any younger [and] this isn’t a high school date, it’s serious,” Michael told the publication.

“We’re discussing budgeting and really grown up conversations like that… life goals, which are 10 years down the track.”

The pair told the publication they already feel like they are married because they’ve been so close while in lockdown.

But KC joked she’s still “waiting for her ring”.

Speaking of which, Michael also spoke about his family’s wealth, insisting he’s a self-made millionaire who’s worked for every dollar he’s earned.

“I’ve worked my a**e off for every dollar I have ever made,” he said. “I’ve never had a handout in my life and have never been granted anything for free.”

“I’ve woken up to an alarm clock like everyone else, gone to work and I’ve made the right decisions with what I wanted to spend my saved money on,” he added. “I wasn’t buying new bags and Louis Vuitton. I put that money into something I wanted to grow and I put that behind my hard work.”

So there we have it, it seems Michael and KC’s future is looking pretty bright (and shiny).

2. In unsurprising news, the Kardashians have already turned COVID-19 into KUWTK content.

That’s right folks, we may be in the midst of a global pandemic but the Kardashians have already turned the coronavirus outbreak into content for their Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show.

The trailer for the remainder of the show’s 18th season has been released, and it follows the family’s life in quarantine in Los Angeles. The footage shows the Kardashians wearing masks, video calling each other, and dealing with the challenges of lockdown while cooped up (sort of) in their mansions.

Towards the end of the trailer, Kylie Jenner is heard saying. “It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive.”

However, it's not clear if she's talking about a close member of the family or just someone... literally close to their home.

Either way, it seems we'll be seeing lots of COVID-19 related content when the show returns in September.

3. "He was so charming." Graham Norton on the celebrities who have surprised him the most.

Over the years, Graham Norton has had a fair share of celebrities join him on the couch. And now the British comedy show host has shared which one of his famous guests has surprised him the most.

It turns out it's none other than Chris Pratt, who's only appeared on the show a handful of times.

"You'd think he’d probably be a bit of a knucklehead but he was so funny and charming and self-deprecating," Norton told 10 Daily.

"I really, really enjoyed him so I look forward to him coming on."

The 57-year-old also explained that they have to carefully think about which celebrities they put on the couch together.

"We juggle it as much as you can," he told the publication. "For instance, if we’ve got someone like Miriam Margolyes we think, ‘Hmm who might enjoy Miriam?’ Or you have a couch and you’re thinking, ‘You know what would help that couch? Miriam’.

But there are some guests who seem to always make it work, no matter which celebrities they are on the show with – including Helen Mirren.

“All the other guests really respect [Helen Mirren] because she’s this great actress, but then what she’s very good at is she shines her light on them, she asks them questions," Norton said.

“She can turn a dullish couch around, she’s very good.”

We have to agree with Graham Norton on that.

4. After weeks of rumours, Lea Michele has confirmed her pregnancy.

Lea Michele has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child, posting a beautiful photo of her cradling her baby bump to her Instagram.

The former Glee star is seen standing in her garden wearing a floral blue dress in the photo, which she posted with the caption, "So grateful" alongside a love heart emoji.

It follows weeks of rumours that Michele and her husband Zandy Reich were expecting their first child together.

A source told People last week that the celebrity couple have "always wanted to be parents."

The couple started dating in July 2017 and Reich, an entrepreneur and businessman, proposed to Michele the following April.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

5. SO PERVY: All the very best celebrity beauty tutorials from isolation in one place.

Some days, all we want to do is crawl into bed and watch back-to-back beauty tutorials.

There’s something about watching our favourite celebrities apply skincare and makeup in their own bathrooms that is so therapeutic, we can’t look away.

We get to be a little nosey and see inside their homes, possibly look at them fresh-faced for the first time ever, and examine all the products they apply to their skin to make it look so damn good.

And thanks to self-isolation, more and more celebs are jumping on board, creating tutorials and sharing all their beauty secrets with us.

Here are some of our favourites. Happy watching.

Kim Kardashian West

Drew Barrymore

For more celebrity beauty tutorials, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Instagram / @mickygoonan

Sick of tabloid drama?



Sign up for our "Mamamia Celebrity" newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.