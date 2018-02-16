Kanye West's curious Valentine's tribute to Kim Kardashian has everyone asking, BUT WHY?

God we love a Kardashian-Jenner-West Instagram comeback, don’t we?

Earlier this week, it was new mum, Kylie Jenner who made her return to social media with a snap in her Bentley.

Now, older brother-in-law Kanye West has decided to jump back on the Instagram wagon.

Watch: Kanye West’s cuious Instagram posts.

After quitting Instagram in March 2017, the rapper brought his account @kanyewest out of retirement on Thursday to post a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to wife Kim Kardashian.

“Happy Valentines Day babe,” what appears to be a piece of plain white card folded in half read.

Minimalist, yet chic. (‘Valentine’s’ is also missing an apostrophe, but never mind.)

What happened next, though, was quite bizarre.

Over the course of a few hours, West posted 55 photos of famous couples. Most of whom aren’t together anymore, while some have unfortunately passed on.

The list includes:

Madonna and Sean Penn, Barack and Michelle Obama, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, Kate Moss and Johnny Depp, Aaliyah and Tupac, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Princess Diana and Prince Charles, Rose McGowan and Marilyn Manson, Brooke Shields and Michael Jackson, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio, Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis…

Just to name a few.

Yes, it’s lovely and all, but the creative direction has left some of us scratching our heads wondering, what does it all MEEEEAN?

Here are a few viable but also highly speculative options:

1. His next fashion line will be a ‘his and hers’ collection. It will be called, Yeezwe. Or Yeezy, Forever and Always.

2. He has an incompetent social media assistant, who was meant to schedule these tributes over a series of days and months, but accidentally hit ‘post all’. So hard to find good help these days, am I right?

3. Kanye just needs Brad and Angelina, JFK and Jackie O, Carrie and Mr Big (even though they’re fictional, does Kanye know they’re fictional?), Elvis and Priscilla, Madonna and everyone, and so on and so forth to know that HE AND KIM are THE MOST ICONIC couple in the world. They are far more iconic than all other couples. Dead or alive. They’re huge.

4. He’s so sleep deprived looking after baby Chicago, he sleep-walked into the living room where Kim keeps his phone locked up so she can monitor his online activity, jimmied the lock and posted everything from his private #couplegoals Pinterest board.

5. Speaking of Chicago, the poor baby’s teeny tiny foot must’ve opened up the Instagram app and typed out out all of those captions while Kanye was changing her nappy.

6. He was just feeling really sentimental about his iconic love for Kim and wanted to let out almost a years’ worth of creativity on Instagram.

One thing’s for sure – Kanye, as always, is unpredictable. Lord knows what he’ll serve up from his camera roll next.