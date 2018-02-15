Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The Bachelor’s Matty J and Laura have a rather specific engagement ring problem.

As Married at First Sight slowly corrodes our belief in TV love, it’s nice to know that Matty J and Laura Byrne from season 5 of The Bachelor are getting their happily ever after… So much so that the topic of engagement plans were raised.

Naturally we jumped straight to conclusions, and can confirm that no rings have been exchanged, apologies for getting your hopes up.

A post shared by Jewellery By Laura Byrne (@tonimay) on Dec 24, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

However, in an interview with Who magazine, the lovebirds said that they were struggling with quite a niche problem. You see Laura is a jewellery designer and Matty J must tow the line between supporting his girlfriend’s business and the element of surprise.

“Where does one go to look for engagement rings when one’s girlfriend is an engagement-ring designer?” he said.

“Like, do I go to my friends to get the ring for me, or do I go to a competitor?”

However, Laura was there with the obvious solution…

“You can get a stone and we’ll design it together!” Byrne replied.

It actually sounds pretty darn sweet.