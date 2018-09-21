Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The one simple thing Kaley Cuoco wants to happen in the Big Bang finale.

After 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory is officially coming to an end.

And with the show’s main actors working on the series for the past decade, it’s no surprise they’re pretty gutted to see the show come to an end.

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show recently, actress Kaley Cuoco described what it was like being told the show was ending.

“It was definitely tough,” Kaley said. “There was not a dry eye in the room, a lot of hysterical sobs.”

The 32-year-old also shared the one simple thing she wants to see in the sitcom’s finale.

“I would like the elevator to get fixed,” she said.

“I mean, the stairs have gotten more and more exhausting as the seasons have gone on. Seasons 1 and 2, we’re running up there. Now, it’s Season 12, we’re all a little bit older, a little more difficulty getting up those steps, so now I’d like the elevator to work.”

2. Kristen Bell has made a very exciting announcement about Veronica Mars.

Kristen Bell just confirmed what we’ve been hoping to be true for years.

Veronica Mars is coming back!

The actress who played the lead role in the 90s teen detective drama shared the exciting news with a video on her Instagram account on Thursday with a message we couldn’t agree with more.

“A new #veronicamars series is coming back, on @hulu !!!! Veronica has always been a super hero without a Cape. And I think shes exactly what the world needs right now. Thank you to all my fellow marshmallows who stayed excited,” the 38-year-old wrote.

Veronica Mars initially ran for three seasons from 2004 to 2007.

Time to re-watch all the previous seasons!

3. Victoria Beckham’s latest marketing stunt made things pretty awkward for her marriage.

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, 44, has made a bit of a marketing blunder.

Let us elaborate. Victoria Beckham launched a robotic chat app on Facebook, that allowed her to answer questions for her brand (automatically).

But naturally, the people of the internet were not interested in asking the bot questions about her designer brand, they wanted to know about her lurve life with David.

According to The Sun when the bot was asked, “Would divorcing David make you happy?” the automated Victoria replied “Very”.

Ahem. This is awkward.

The incident follows rumours that Victoria and David are separated, but we kind of feel like we're invading their privacy a lil bit this time.

4. Umm... Guy Sebastian has just spilled on his role play fantasy with his wife Jules.

Well, just to spice up today's news cycle, Guy Sebastian has revealed his sexual fantasies with his wife, Jules Sebastian, on this morning's Kyle and Jackie O Show.

The Australian Idol winner was talking to the radio hosts about his new music video 'Mind on You', in which he dresses up as a number of different characters for it.

"Have you ever dressed up for Jules? You know, just to keep the things sexy," asked Kyle Sandilands, never one to shy away from asking the deeply personal questions of his guests.

"No I haven’t but we were actually talking about it recently," answered Guy. "About just doing a scenario like they did on Modern Family where we just meet each other at a bar and I’m not Guy Sebastian, I’m just some bloke and we just sort of get into character."

Oh. That sounds... like that information should be kept in the bedroom.

"Seriously I need to do something, I’ve been away for ages now and I was on tour before that so the fires out of it," Sebastian continued. "We need to stoke the fire in our relationship. I’ve been away for too long…There’s never any time for anything that’s remotely kinky.”

Well, we, erm, wish Guy and Jules good luck in their sexual endeavours....

5. This is what really goes on behind the scenes in The Bachelor.

When it comes to reality dating shows, there’s a lot we don’t see.

From the long hours spent filming group and single dates to the endless hours the Bachelor contestants spend killing time in the mansion, there’s bound to be countless moments we miss.

But now, thanks to an eagle-eyed fan, we’ve gained a little extra insight into just what goes on during single dates on The Bachelor.

Speaking to HIT’s Stav, Abby and Matt yesterday, a woman named Antonia shared her insights after she spotted Nick and Sophie on a single date in the Hunter Valley.

“I think it’s interesting watching the actual date happen because you do see them sitting there chatting and then one producer will talk to one and pull the other aside,” she told the radio hosts.

You can read the full article here, where the eagle-eyed fan expands on what it's like seeing one of these dates behind the scenes.