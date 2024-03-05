The surprising connection between Joe Jonas, his new girlfriend and a controversial tradwife.

Right now, the Jonas Brothers are in the middle of the Australian leg of their world tour.

And aside from group member Joe Jonas being seen out and about in between concerts in Bondi, he's also been spotted kissing his new girlfriend, 33-year-old model Stormi Bree Henley, who is travelling with him.

The couple, who are rumoured to have been dating since January 2024 when they were photographed together in Mexico, have been spending a lot of time together, it seems.

We like your hat, Joe Jonas. Image: Instagram @joejonas.

Those who have been following Henley's modelling career and personal life know that this isn't the first time she's been in the public eye. And, interestingly, she also has a connection with another influencer and model who is currently receiving a lot of media attention: 'tradwife' Nara Smith.

Smith, a content creator, is famous primarily for doing any one of three things: cooking relatively normal, easy-to-buy grocery items from scratch; sharing 'what I cooked for my husband today' videos; or showing 'what my toddlers ate today'. She has 3 million followers on TikTok, and lives in the United States with her husband Lucky Blue Smith, who she married in February 2020.

Together, they share two kids, with a third on the way. Their eldest, a daughter, is named Rumble Honey and their son is called Slim Easy.

While Smith doesn't share content about her faith, she (along with her husband) is a member of the Mormon Church, a religion that holds beliefs many consider controversial and outdated in 2024 (outsiders and former members claim the church promotes strict gender roles, homophobia and racism).

So... what does any of this have to do with Joe Jonas?

Well, several years before Henley started dating the Jonas brother, she was with Lucky Blue Smith. The pair began their relationship when Henley was 26 and the model was 17 years old, and they broke up after four years together — during which time they welcomed their now-six-year-old daughter, Gravity Blue.

While tradwife Smith and model Henley's children are half-siblings, it's unclear whether the kids spend much time together — and the two women have no public interactions on social media, either.

Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith, with Lucky and Stormi's daughter, Gravity. Image: Instagram @luckybluesmith.

Like girlfriend Henley, Jonas also has a non-traditional family with Game of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner. The pair were married for four years before they announced their decision to divorce in September 2023.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote in a joint message on Instagram. They share two daughters — Willa, three, and Delphine, one.

Turner, too, has moved on, finding love again with her new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.

Feature Image: Instagram @stormibree, @naraaziza, @joejonas.