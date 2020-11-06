President Donald Trump's behaviour this morning (AEST) has been described as the single worst moment in American presidential history.

The world watched as the leader of the free world declared the election - which has not yet been decided - corrupt and fraudulent.

Speaking from the White House for the first time since election night, Trump said: "If you count the legal votes, I easily win."

"If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us..."

"Our goal is to defend the integrity of the election. We will not allow the corruption to steal the election... They're trying to steal the election, they're trying to rig an election, and we cannot let that happen."

There is no evidence whatsoever of voter fraud, with even prominent Republicans rejecting Trump's claims.

Former Republican senator Rick Santorum said: "No Republican elected official is going to stand behind that statement.

"Much of that statement was not factual and was at times incendiary, and not something the President of the United States should say, or any elected official should say.

"How can you say we have to wait and count the votes in Arizona, but if you count the votes in Philadelphia, you're stealing them?"

Trump's accusations were baseless, dangerous, and bizarrely inconsistent. There are claims of voter fraud in states where Trump is winning. He described it as "strange" that so many mail-in ballots have Biden's name on them, despite the fact Trump actively and publicly discouraged his voters from using mail-in ballots. The results, so far, make perfect sense.