MAFS' Jessika has shared the cosmetic procedures she had before and after the show.

After a great deal of speculation, former reality TV star Jessika Power has shared with her followers exactly what cosmetic procedures she’s had done to her face.

The Married At First Sight villain answered questions in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday about life after MAFS and what she’s learnt from her reality TV experience, as well as confirming whether she’s had any plastic surgery or cosmetic enhancements.

When asked by a fan if she gets ‘lip injections’, the 27-year-old from Perth said, “Yes, I get lip fillers.”

Power also spoke about a second cosmetic procedure she had done shortly after wrapping up filming on the 2019 season of Married At First Sight.

“I’ve also had a little bit of a brow lift after the show because I have really bad bags, and it’s taken the bags away,” she said on her Instagram stories.

“It’s the best thing I’ve done, I’m really happy.”



Power has previously shared details of her beauty routine on Instagram, posting about getting eyelash extensions and hair extensions.

She also spoke about the biggest things she’s learnt about herself following her appearance on the reality TV dating show.

“I’ve learnt a lot about myself filming this show, what I want in my life and what I don’t want in my life,” she said.

“The most positive thing would definitely be the people I met, I met some really amazing people and I learnt some really valuable lessons, the most negative would have to be the excessive hate,” she added.

Power’s Instagram Q&A comes after news broke of an alleged cheating scandal involving fellow former Married At First Sight contestant Telv Williams.

On Friday night, Power’s ex-boyfriend and Married at First Sight’s Dan Webbs announced in an exclusive interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, that he had split with Power.

He has since alleged that Power had an affair with Williams, a contestant best known for his relationship with Sarah Roza on the 2018 season of the reality TV show, while the couple were still together in December last year.

Side note – we went deep on the catfight culture of Australian reality TV shows like Married At First Sight, get it in your ears below. Post continues after audio.

Webbs told the publication that Williams recently messaged him, claiming he had hooked up with Power during a time when Webbs was still dating her.

“[Telv] messaged me on Instagram saying they hooked up just before Christmas,” he told Yahoo! Lifestyle, a claim that Williams confirmed in a statement to the publication.

“I really did have no idea whatsoever [that Jess was in a relationship],” he told Yahoo! Lifetsyle. “Dan seems like a really good guy. I feel for him.”

Webbs confirmed the rumour in a statement to Mamamia on Sunday.

“Telv reached out to me on Instagram to apologise and give me a heads up about Jess cheating on me with him after the final vows (just before Christmas) when we were very much still together,” he told Mamamia.

“I’m just thankful he reached out to me to confirm my gut feeling that I couldn’t trust Jess,” he continued. “He also told me he wasn’t the only one that hooked up with her. It’s a shame as I truly loved her.”

In a statement to Mamamia, Power denied the rumours.

“I have never been romantically interested in him [Telv] nor would I ever be,” she said.

“All these allegations are hurtful to me and embarrassing to Dan and completely fake,” she continued. “Seems Telv needs to grow up a little and realise the hurt rumours can do.”