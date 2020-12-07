JLo denied having Botox because she's "not that person." Here's what a cosmetic doctor had to say.

Do you know what 2020 probably didn't need? Another celebrity skincare line. But hey - here we are!

One of the most recent? JLo Beauty by Jennifer Lopez.

Watch: Speaking of women and the reality of cosmetic surgery, here's Julia Morris on Botox and breast cancer. Post continues below.

In case you missed it, the singer recently announced the launch of her new line. She posted a bare-faced Instagram video that shows her testing products, explaining her love of olive oil, and choosing to use natural ingredients over synthetic ones and all that jazz.

It's all very glowy and inspiring:

Just in case you missed it: "I'm not that person."

Look, it's not the best choice of words.

Instead of invasive procedures, Lopez credits her flawless complexion to olive oil saying, "It’s a secret I’ve used over the years because it really does work", - as well as diligent SPF application.

While we're not in the position to say whether or not her claim is true, one thing is for certain: her comments came across as a wee bit judgy.

And those who either get Botox, or administer it, have responded.

One such person was Sydney cosmetic doctor and founder of The Manse clinic, Dr Naomi McCullum, who said J-Lo's discussion of anti-wrinkle injections was full of negativity.

"Her statement reminds me of that tired plastic-negative attitude that was around in the 90s. J-Lo needs to move into the modern world where people can choose to do whatever they want with their bodies," said Dr Naomi.

"No one cares that you have injectables. Botox is just one way to maintain beautiful skin. Is she saying that she's not the type of person who wants to look after herself with the technology available? This statement just makes her sound insincere."

"My beef is with the lack of ethics of her marketing and the lack of transparency. She's almost saying, 'Buy my product, as that's all it takes to look like me'. She also seems to imply the superiority of someone who is 'natural'. Natural doesn't exist. She is a hardcore beauty achiever, and it's obvious.

"Plastic-shaming is a relic of the past. It's also a bit insulting that she assumes her fans are stupid enough to believe her," adds Dr Naomi.

And as for the whole olive oil thing? Yeah... we ain't buying it.

"Olive oil cannot stop your muscles moving. It's 2020, she's a sophisticated person who makes money out of her appearance, of course she's going to be having regular skin and cosmetic treatments."

So where does this leave us?

"'Ageing gracefully' scammers are embarrassing," said Dr Naomi.

"We need more transparent celebs like Eva Mendez, who shared her recent neck thread lift, and Cardi B who has always been honest about her procedures. Honest celebs are the ones who are treating their fans with respect."

Hear, hear.

Feature image: @jlo; @jlobeauty

