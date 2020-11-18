Everything you need to know about thread lifts, the hectic-looking procedure celebs swear by.

These threads are dissolvable and sometimes involve a special anchoring technique, for lifting and re-positioning. However, there are a few different types of thread lifts (for example, the one Mendes posted about is called a 'mono-thread' - which focus on tightening rather than lifting the skin), so the technique used will usually depend on your individual concerns.

Just to be clear, though - thread lifts have been around for yonks (like, over 20 years) - so this isn't necessarily a new procedure. It's just kinda bounced back in popularity due to new techniques and celebrities discussing it.

Why do people get thread lifts?

In case you haven't noticed (good for you!), as we get older our face changes. Our overall facial balance and symmetry, along with the texture and quality of our skin, isn't exactly what it used to be. You might start to notice things like sagging skin and less volume around your cheeks and eyes.

So, yeah - this procedure is pretty much designed to tighten or elevate the face and redefine these facial contours, leaving your with a more youthful appearance.

The procedure can be used anywhere on the face, but the main areas it targets are sagging skin around the brows, cheeks, jawline and sometimes the neck.

What's involved in a thread lift procedure?

A thread lift procedure isn't something you can just waltz in and have done (remember it's an actual medical procedure with serious risks and complications).

Usually you will have a consultation on your first visit, where the doctor will take a thorough look at your medical history and examine your areas of concern. After discussing complications and risks, the doctor will then determine if you are suitable for a thread lift procedure.

If you do move ahead, on the day of the procedure, your face will be cleaned and marked and a topical anaesthetic will be applied. Local anaesthetic might also be used.

In terms of what goes on in the actual procedure, basically tiny injections are made into the skin with very fine needles (the size of a dot) and threads are then looped to the sagging soft tissues that support the face and neck. This works to lift and anchor the facial tissue.

Sounds 10/10 horrifying, but all up it generally takes around one hour to perform. Patients can usually return home within one to two hours post-procedure.

Are there any side effects with thread lifts?

While a thread lift is considered fairly low risk, like all medical procedures it is associated with side effects and there are risks of serious complications.