Everything you need to know about thread lifts, the hectic-looking procedure celebs swear by.

In 2015, Goop guru Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines when she endorsed a controversial facial cosmetic procedure: the 'thread lift'. Surgeons all around the world warned about poor techniques and serious and very common side effects associated with the treatment, like scarring and spitting sutures (where a stich breaks through the surface of the skin) - all things that sound utterly terrifying.
So, like Paltrow's sex dust, vaginal steaming and questionable Christmas gift guides, we categorised the whole 'thread lift' thing as just another one of her weird, eye-wateringly expensive health and beauty trends (can you blame us, though?).
Watch: Ever wondered what your orgasm, erm... smells like? Gwyneth Paltrow knows. Post continues below.
Fast forward to 2020, and with advances in surgical techniques and technology, this non-surgical cosmetic procedure has exploded.
Plastic surgeons and dermatologists have reported this is one of the most popular treatment requests from their celebrity clients - Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, even spoke candidly in an interview with Femail on how she prefers thread lifts over injectables. Sorry for ever doubting you, Gwenny P!
Earlier this week, Eva Mendes also shared that she's a fan of the non-surgical cosmetic procedure by posting a photo of her face, mid-thread lift.
And it was... horrifying.
Top Comments