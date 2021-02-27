James Corden's latest guest on The Late Late Show is an exciting one: Prince Harry.

On Friday, the late-night talk show shared the much-anticipated video of host James Corden and Prince Harry riding around Los Angeles on a double-decker bus, sipping tea and having a chit-chat. (Sounds bizarre, we know.)

Watch a snippet of James Corden and Prince Harry's interview below. Post continues after video.

After an intense year of leaving the royal family, moving to Los Angeles and being stripped of his patronages, it comes as no surprise that Prince Harry has opted for his first major interview to be a little more relaxed.

But while things started off light and funny with the two men sipping tea and eating scones, James did ask the burning questions we've been seeking answers to.

So, from Meghan's nickname for Harry through to the couple's decision to step back from the royal family, here are 10 things we learned from James Corden and Prince Harry's interview.

1. It was Harry's first time on an open-top bus.

When James Corden interviews celebrities outside of the studio, he usually takes them for a drive around LA in a Range Rover for his popular segment, Carpool Karaoke. However, for Prince Harry's interview, they rode in a double-decker sightseeing bus.

And it was Harry's first time!

Of course they drank tea and ate scones! Image: YouTube.

"This is my first time," he told James. "We're not really allowed to. In London, I always saw them cruising around and thought, 'You know, that would be really good fun.'"

2. Meghan's nickname for Harry.

At one point in the interview, James takes Prince Harry to the house where the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was filmed, and in an attempt to convince him to move into it, he called Meghan on FaceTime.

Image: YouTube.

While James was completely unsuccessful in convincing the couple to move again, Meghan did share the nickname she has for her husband.

"Haz," she asked, "How's your tour of LA going?" While James responded, "Haz? Is that what we’re calling you now?"

3. Harry knew Meghan was the one after their second date.

During the interview, Harry recalled the exact moment he realised Meghan was the one.

"The second date I was starting to think, 'Wow, this is pretty special,'" he told James. "We were just so comfortable in each other's company."

He also explained that dating as a royal works a little differently.

"Dating with me, or any member of the royal family, is flipped upside down," he said. "All the dates become... watching the TV, or chatting at home. Once you eventually become a couple, then you venture out to dinners and the cinema."

He continued: "Everything was done back to front with us. We got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us rather than going to friends’ houses, or out to dinner, where there were other distractions. We went from zero to 60 in the first two months."

4. Harry and Meghan's typical night in is pretty damn normal.

While there are many aspects of Prince Harry and Meghan's life that seem vastly different to our own, their typical night in sounds oddly familiar.

Harry explained that after Archie's nighttime routine (dinner, bath and bed), they eat dinner, hop in bed and watch some TV.

"Meg might cook a meal, we might order a takeaway, go upstairs, turn the TV on and watch Jeopardy or Netflix," he said.

Image: YouTube.

5. Harry has some thoughts on The Crown.

Speaking of Netflix, James asked Prince Harry what his thoughts are on The Crown. And well, he actually doesn't mind it.

"They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional," he said. "But it gives you a rough idea about what the lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

Plus, he much prefers it to the British press.

"I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself," he told the host. "It’s the difference between 'that is obviously fiction, take it how you will,' but this is being reported as fact because you are supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

And if he could choose which actor played him? "Damian Lewis (Billions)," he said.

6. Archie's first word.

Prince Harry also shared Archie's very first word.

"Crocodile," Harry said. "Three syllables."

Well, that puts all of us to shame.

7. Archie loves his Christmas present from the Queen.

Last year, the Queen sent baby Archie a Christmas present he was desperately after – a waffle maker. Now, he wakes up in the morning and asks, "Waffle?"

(Is anyone else imagining the Queen ordering a waffle maker on Amazon?)

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, below. Post continues after podcast.

8. Archie catches up with his grandparents on Zoom.

After James learned that the Queen sent Archie a waffle maker for Christmas, he asked whether she knows how to use Zoom.

"Yes, both my grandparents do," Harry replied. "We've Zoomed them a few times, they see baby Archie running around. But my grandfather, instead of clicking 'Leave Meeting' he just goes (motions to slamming the computer shut)."

9. Harry plans for life in LA to be similar to life in the UK.

When James asked what life would be like after lockdown in Los Angeles, Harry replied, "I have no idea."

"A slightly different version but a continuation of what we were doing back in the UK," he continued. "That's what my life, our life, will always be about public service, and Meghan signed up to that. And the two of us enjoy doing that."

10. Why Harry and Meghan left the royal family.

"It was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down," he shared.

"It was a really difficult environment, I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like and it was destroying my mental health," he continued.

"This is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do and got my family out of there.

"But we never walked away... I will never walk away."

You can watch the full interview with James Corden and Prince Harry below.

Feature Image: CBS.