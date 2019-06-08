Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Jada Pinkett Smith says there have been “betrayals of the heart” in her marriage to Will Smith.

Actor/comedian Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about betrayals in her marriage to Will Smith in a preview of an upcoming episode of her Facebook video series Red Table Talk.

In the clip, shared by People, the 46-year-old speaks to relationship expert Esther Perel, and explains that there are a range of ways to betray in a relationship that have nothing to do with typical infidelity.

“I’m asked a lot about, ‘Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?’” she explained. “And it’s like, ‘No, but there’ve been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.'”

In February, the mother of two spoke about rebuilding her marriage with the Aladdin star.

“Personally, in my journey, what I had to realise was that I had to find all the peace, love and joy within my heart in order to bring it to the table to share… Will had to go away and find the peace, love and joy in his heart to share,” she said.

2. Kim Kardashian asked fans to guess her ‘body-perfecting secret’. They have some theories.

Um. Kimmy K's latest marketing idea has... backfired.

On Friday, the 38-year-old entrepreneur tweeted her fans, asking them to guess what her "body perfecting secret" is.

"My ultimate body perfecting secret is launching to @kkwbeauty on 6.21.19. Can you guys guess what is it is?" she wrote in the tweet.

She inspired some very honest responses.

It’s no secret that the Kardashian sisters routinely edit photos of themselves (and get real life edits with plastic surgery, too).

Fair game, tweeters.

3. Michelle Williams says working on Dawson’s Creek was like a “factory job”.

Michelle William's role on Dawson's Creek was pivotal for her career. But as she revealed to Variety's Actors on Actors interview series, she doesn't look back on the six and half years she spent on the show with the greatest of memories.

She said although it was "an incredible learning experience" and "very formative," she didn't love the job.

"It was a very different kind of television," Williams, now 38, revealed.

"We did 22 episodes a year, you’d be getting scripts sort of at the last minute and you had like zero input. That was hard, it was a little bit like a factory job. It was formulaic."

Williams was only 22 years old when the series ended, and admitted her experience on the show meant she was reluctant to do other television acting gigs.

"I don’t think I’ve done television in between then and now because of a fear of loss of input." Instead, she has been in a number of films, including as Marilyn Monroe in My Week With Marilyn.

She did decide to return to television this year, however, with FX’s series Fosse/Verdon, alongside Oscar-winning actor Sam Rockwell.

4. Joe Jonas tried to kiss Sophie Turner’s body double. But it was an accident. Promise.

Oh. No.

Singer Joe Jonas, 29, went to kiss his wife while on the set of Game of Thrones, only to discover... it wasn't his wife.

Sophie Turner, 23, who played Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series, recounted the story to Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery, and it is just as awkward as you'd imagine.

"On Game of Thrones I had a photo double that people would do double-takes at, because she looked so much like me it was insane," Turner recalled.

"Even Joe [Jonas] went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss and he was like, ‘Oh, sorry, sorry, it’s not Sophie! Wrong one!'"

Sophie said she similarly used a stunt double when filming X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but joked Joe wouldn’t have made the same mistake this time.

"They don’t really look like me, first of all, they are much fitter, have much more muscle and just better looking aesthetically in general," she said to the Aussie radio show.

Turner and Jonas have been engaged since October 2017 and married in a seemingly spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas just hours after the Billboard Music Awards in May this year. However the couple are planning another wedding with friends and Family in France later this year.

5. Louis Theroux and his beautiful brain are coming to Australia.

Louis Theroux and his big, sexy brain are coming to Australia in January 2020 and it's arguably the best thing to happen to our country in recent memory.

The British documentarian announced on Twitter that he'll be doing a series of live shows in Australia and New Zealand, hosted by Julia Zemiro - perhaps the luckiest woman in the world.

Louis Theroux Without Limits will see Theroux live on stage in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, in a two-hour show that explores the behind-the-scenes secrets of his most famous encounters, as well as an intimate look at what he's learned from experiencing some of the world's most bizarre subcultures.

You can read our full article on Louis Theroux's tour to Australia, which includes more details here.