The OJ Simpson rumour that followed the Kardashian family for decades.

Since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first introduced us to the world of the Kardashian-Jenners in 2007, the famous family has been plagued by constant rumours.

From questions about plastic surgery to rumours about their personal relationships, every single sister has been subject to the constant prodding that comes with being in the public eye.

But there’s one rumour in particular that has truly stood the test of time.

Watch the trailer for the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians below. Post continues after video.

You see, for many years, rumours have circulated that the late OJ Simpson is the biological father of Khloé Kardashian.

Essentially, the theory goes that OJ, who was represented in court by Khloe’s father Robert Kardashian, had an affair with Kris Jenner. This is despite the fact that at the time of Khloe’s birth, OJ was married to Nicole Brown and Kris was married to Robert Kardashian.

Of course, both Kris and Khloé have vehemently denied the rumours in recent years.

And in 2019, OJ denied the rumours too.

“Never – and I want to stress never – in any way shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me,” the ex-NFL player said in a video shared to X. “All of these just stories are just bogus. Bad, you know, tasteless.”

He added: “Khloé, like all of the [Kardashian] girls, I’m very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here. But the simple fact of the matter is she’s not mine.”

Wait, what has OJ Simpson got to do the Kardashians?

Robert Kardashian was a close friend of OJ Simpson at the time of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s death.

After meeting on a tennis court at the University of Southern California in 1969, the pair went on to take vacations together and even became business partners in a frozen yoghurt business.

At the time of OJ’s trial in 1995, Robert volunteered as a member of OJ’s legal team, but after OJ was found not guilty, it’s believed the pair’s friendship became strained.

In 1996, Robert even questioned OJ’s innocence in an interview with Barbara Walters.

"I have doubts," he told Walters in an interview with ABC.

"The blood evidence is the biggest thorn in my side; that causes me the greatest problems. So I struggle with the blood evidence."

The pair also reportedly had a disagreement over a book about the trial which Robert contributed to.

"It's shocking when a friend close to you passes. I loved Bobby," OJ said after Robert passed away in 2003.

"We had one disagreement over the years, about a book he did for money. He explained it to me, I understood it, and we put it aside. Bob was there for me when I needed him most."

How did the rumours about OJ and Khloé begin? For many years, fans theorised that Khloé may have had a different father to her sisters simply because she's much taller than her older sisters Kourtney and Kim. Yep, that's it. (It's important to note that the Kardashian sisters are very likely not to be the only siblings in the entire world who do not look exactly the same as each other.) Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Image: Getty. Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Image: Getty.

But while many people base the rumour purely on appearances, Khloé claimed that the real reason the rumour started is because her father's ex-wife Ellen Pierson made public claims about her parentage.

Almost a decade after Robert died of esophageal cancer in 2003, Ellen, his third wife, told Star Magazine that Robert had claimed that Khloe was not his biological daughter.

"I think the thing that most became overwhelming was when the stuff happened with one of my dad's wives," Khloe said on her series Kocktails with Khloe at the time.

"She wanted to come out like 10 years after my dad passed away and say that I'm not his daughter and that he confided in her."

Robert's second wife, Jan Ashley, also reportedly made similar claims to Radar Online.

How did Khloe respond to the rumours?