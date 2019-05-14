Ten months ago, someone shared how Game of Thrones would end. So far, it's all come true.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones, as well as potential spoilers for the end of the series. You’ve been warned.

There used to be three things in life I knew for sure.

The earth is round, milk comes from cows and there is absolutely no way in the world to predict exactly what will happen in the final episode of Game of Thrones.

That last fact, however, is now incorrect.

It appears that there is, in fact, a way to know what will happen in the closing moments of Game of Thrones, thanks to some information about upcoming storylines that was posted on Reddit over ten months ago and was passed off as rubbish. Until some avid show watchers and Game of Thrones critics discovered that all the predicted storylines had started to come true.

On a recent episode of the podcast A Storm of Spoilers, a weekly Game of Thrones podcast hosted by Vanity Fair senior writer and Game of Thrones expert Joanna Robinson, respected Game of Thrones recapper and podcaster Dave Gonzales and expert Game of Thrones podcaster Neil Miller, they uncovered the one show leak that might actually hold the answers to who will sit on the Iron Throne.

As any true Game of Thrones fan will know, for the past decade the internet has been dark and full of spoilers that mostly turn out to be fabricated, nonsensical and not true.

Which is why Reddit or internet theories might be fun to read, but they often don’t make it onto expert podcasts such as A Storm of Spoilers, as hosts like them have dedicated large parts of their careers to examining the facts around how this show works as well as its ongoing pop culture relevance.

Clare Stephens and Holly Wainwright debrief on the latest episode of Game of Thrones on the Mamamia Recaps podcast. Post continues after audio…

In an episode of the podcast entitled ‘Swing and a Miss(andei)’, the hosts read aloud from a series of old messages posted by a Reddit user who claimed not to have watched the show but had information from someone who worked on it/had knowledge of the final episodes. Obviously, now that we’ve seen the majority of the final season of Game of Thrones the hosts and listeners of the podcast were able to fact-check the user’s claims and astonishingly, most of them were accurate.

In the information, posted over ten months ago according to A Storm of Spoilers, the user claimed that in the final episodes of Game of Thrones these storylines would come to pass…

Missandei would be captured and then killed by The Mountain (she was, at Cersei I Lannister’s demand). There would be only one dragon left by the last episode and that “the undead’ would be completely done with before the final episodes (both of these statements appear to be true, unless some last minute, crazy plot twist takes place). Jaime Lannister and his twin sister/lover Cersei Lannister would die holding each other in a fire and that Cersei’s death would feel like a let down for some avid fans (this certainly did happen in ‘The Bells’ when the dragon fire caused the Red Keep to collapse in on the siblings. While I personally don’t think the death was a letdown, that has certainly been a popular sentiment among fans today.) The Hound and his brother The Mountain would fight and The Mountain would finally take off his helmet and reveal his true face before the brothers both end up dying in a fire (this of course came to pass in the second half of ‘The Bells’).

With all of those thoughts being posted online months ago, and all coming true, I for one am convinced that what is slated to happen in the final episode of the show will play out exactly as this mystery Reddit user/internet spy has predicted it would.

So if you don’t want to know how Game of Thrones ends, look away now…

According to the leak, Daenerys Targaryen dies. She is killed, stabbed, by Jon Snow. She then goes back to the Throne Room and touches the Iron Throne just before she dies and then her last dragon flies away carrying her body.

Well then!

Of course, just because everything else predicted in this leak has come true, doesn’t mean this final piece of information will as well, but the evidence is still very compelling.

When you think about it, this ending actually makes a lot of sense. If this really is how the show ends, all the final chess pieces are in place for the finale. Daenerys and Jon are at King’s Landing and at odds with one another in a way that makes it impossible for them to reconcile or even rule side-by-side. Many of their advisors and protectors are gone, and those who are left all side with Jon.

Furthermore, Game of Thrones seems determined to make Jon Snow the all-knowing and righteous hero of the final season, despite the fact that he’s had little relevance or agency during the last few episodes. It all makes sense that they’d want him to be the last one left standing and to look like a true hero in contrast to Daenerys, who they have instead contrived to be the final villain of the show.

If this is how Game of Thrones really does end, I will never again doubt anything I read on the internet.

