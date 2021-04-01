ROADTEST: 4 women, sizes 10-20, style the same pair of 'Girlfriend' jeans.

In Mamamia’s Road Test series, real women road test the latest trends, treatments and techniques you need to know about - and share their honest thoughts. If it's out there, you can bet we've tried it. This week, four women try one pair of relaxed-fit jeans.

Ahhh, jeans. The most controversial clothing item of 2021.

If you've already forgotten or missed it completely, Gen Z deemed skinny jeans out of fashion earlier this year. Instead, they're all about straight-leg and wide-leg options.

Australian label Commonry has released a pair of jeans they reckon fit the bill. According to their website, they're "a relaxed-fit jean that’s tailored to give you a smooth silhouette."

They're mid-rise (not too low but also not high-waisted) and unlike your typical boyfriend jeans, they are neither slouchy nor baggy.

The newly launched, size-inclusive brand is all about delivering quality clothing that fits well. All of their pieces come in sizes 10-22 and their brand ambassador is none other than supermodel Ashley Graham.

We asked four women of different sizes to try the Commonry The Girlfriend Jean, $99.95. Here are their thoughts on the cut, plus how they styled them.

Alexia, size 14.

Alexia's personal style: I’m all about the athleisure chic look - I love combining comfortable activewear with everyday casual. So you’ll always find me in a sports bra, dungarees and dry-fit hoodie. Whether I’m heading out to meetings or chilling in my home office, I’m usually wearing something that’s comfortable with the illusion that I have my sh*t together.

How Alexia styled the jeans: I’d wear this look to dinner with the girls surrounded by pizza and cocktails! I wear my white vegan leather sneakers to death, so they work perfectly with the jeans, along with a white floral top and a headscarf (especially on a bad hair day).

I’m usually into high-waisted only - these jeans are a little lower but still high enough to hide the crack! They’re super comfy with deep pockets (win) and I rolled them up for a cuffed look. The colour of the denim goes with everything - I like that they aren't a pale acid-wash and not too deep blue like all my other jeans. What a fabulous addition to my collection.

Sammy, size 20.

Sammy's personal style: I would say my style is comfy and classic, incorporating colour and neutral tones, with a quirky, fun, stylish edge to bring my curves to life.

How Sammy styled the jeans: These jeans fit well. I'd say they're a snug size 20 compared to other brands. They come up above my belly button, feel high quality and soft. Love the colour! I would style mine a few ways: with a simple tee and sneakers, a loose blouse and smart shoe or just a simple oversized knit. They're a versatile style, which makes them a staple piece for the wardrobe.

Winnie, size 16.

Winnie's personal style: My style is very relaxed. People that know me will tell you jeans and sneakers are my best friends. In saying that, quarantine has actually helped me to work more on my wardrobe and I’ve added a few dresses, jeans and shoes that I’ve been loving wearing.

How Winnie styled the jeans: Jeans for me are one of the easiest go-to pieces because you can dress them up or down, depending on the occasion. I had a lunch date, so I went for a smart casual look. I wore a black tee with gold detailing in the middle, a black coat and finished the look with my black fedora hat and a pair of wedges.

Eleanor, size 10.

Eleanor’s personal style: I’d say my personal style is chic and laid-back. I like to wear a lot of neutrals and blacks as I’ve learnt that it’s the smartest sartorial choice when you really don’t know what you’re doing. My clothes also need to fit into these two categories, 1) they don’t need to be ironed and 2) I need to be able to have a big lunch and still feel comfortable.

Ever since the great skinny jeans debate of 2021 I’ve been looking to switch up my jean game, so I was excited to try these Commonry jeans!

How Eleanor styled the jeans: I styled these with a white crop top and a structured yet baggy blazer. I also rolled up the ankles in order to show off my strappy heels - a silhouette that I love.

I wore this look to work (with the top rolled down) and then for after-work drinks, I rolled up the top for a ‘desk to drinks’ look.

I absolutely love how the jeans fit. I was taken by surprise when I put them on for the first time because with most jeans, you’re dreading pulling them up over your thighs. But I was so relieved that they just slid right on and were SO spacious and comfortable. I also loved the mid-high rise which was really flattering to the waist. The straight leg was sophisticated without being too casual like a boyfriend jean. I can definitely see myself wearing these all winter.

Would you wear these jeans? Let us know in the comments.

