5 simple ways to make your home look more expensive, according to an interior stylist.

For the past year and a half, I've been on the hunt for ways to spruce up my home.

I've searched for new homewares to purchase, DIY projects to start and just some simple tips and tricks to make the inside of my place look ✨fresh✨.

Along the way, I've realised that almost anything home-related can get pretty damn pricey. But apparently, it doesn't have to be.

I spoke to Liz Hayward, interior decorator and stylist at Hayward & Co, to quiz her on five ways to make my home look expensive without actually spending that much. Here's what she said.

1. Keep to a maximum of three colours.

Liz explained that one of the easiest tricks to make your home look fancy is to choose a few colours you like and stick to them.

"By refining your colour palette and keeping to a maximum of three colours within any one room, you can easily achieve a space that feels unified," Liz said.

"You can of course still add small accents of colour with personal décor items, but large items should be kept within the chosen palette."

2. Think big picture.

With so many trendy products out there (think bouclé in 2021), it's easy to jump on the bandwagon. But as Liz explained, you need to consider if these pieces work within your space before purchasing them.

"When it comes to styling your home, it is always so important to think of the big picture so you can create a space that is cohesive," Liz said.

"It can be so easy to fall in love with a cushion or a rug and click add-to-cart without another thought. However, if that item doesn't work with the rest of the space then your home is going to look disjointed and lack the elegance of a coordinated space."

3. Add small touches of luxury.

"The simplest and easiest way to make your house look more expensive is to add small touches of luxury," Liz said.

"Think of the difference a bunch of fresh flowers or a scented candle can make."

"Other lavish small touches you could include are styling your coffee table or shelves with luxurious hardcover coffee table books, or investing in a great audio system," she added.

4. Invest in art.

I know I mentioned that this was all about making a home look expensive without spending that much, but as Liz shared, art doesn't have to cost a bomb!

"You don’t need to spend a fortune on artwork, there are some really affordable options available - or try finding an upcoming artist who is just starting out," she said.

"Alternatively, you can always get creative and add some self-made pieces to your walls."

"I'm not suggesting covering each and every wall in floor-to-ceiling artwork, but having some well-placed and curated artwork can quickly [give] your home a luxury look," she said.

5. Have a good mix of lights.

"Lighting can dramatically change the look and feel of a room. Too much lighting and you can feel like you're in a hospital ward, and too little can feel dull and gloomy," Liz said.

"The best way to achieve the perfect balance is to layer your lights and adjust for the time of day and atmosphere you want to achieve.

"Try and include a mix of overhead lights, table lamps and floor lamps. This will allow you to pick and choose which lights to have on, off or dimmed."

Lighting is one of those things you invest in once and it lifts the game of your house for years to come. So even though it might be a bigger outlay to purchase that overhead lighting for your kitchen or a new lamp that gives your bedroom better mood-lighting, just think about the cost-per-use.

Feature image: Instagram/@haywardandco