5 of the best Oprah Winfrey interviews of all time.

Over the past few days, a certain conversation has captured the world's attention: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Monday night, 1.78 million Australians watched the two-hour tell-all "where no subject was off-limits", and got a greater insight into the royal family, the "institution" and the reasons why the couple walked away.

But while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were, for the most part, the centre of attention, viewers couldn't help but remember why the interview was so brilliant: Oprah.

Oprah Winfrey is undeniably an incredible celebrity interviewer. We saw that during this interview and in many of hers before.

So let's revisit her best conversations.

Here are five of Oprah's best interviews of all time.

1. Fergie's Oprah Interview

