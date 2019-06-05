Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Jackie O judged the first series of Popstars. But she wasn’t paid a cent for it.

Remember Popstars?

The early noughties talent competition combining singing, crop tops and pleather pants that bestowed the greatest gifts of Bardot and Sophie Monk upon us?

Well.

It turns out Jackie O, one of the judges of the iconic first season, was paid diddly-squat for her appearance on the program.

The radio star was one of three judges alongside Warner Music’s Chris Moss and music manager Michael Napthali.

And she did it for bloody free.

“I did Popstars for free… I didn’t get paid for Popstars,” she said on KIIS FM this morning.

Beau Ryan, who was filling in for Kyle Sandilands this morning, was understandably shooketh by Jackie O’s confession.

“Are you serious? You didn’t get one cent for Popstars?” he exclaimed.

“The first series, which was the biggest one, the Bardot one, I did that for free,” she confirmed.

“No one mentioned anything about money, so I didn’t mention money,” she added. “I remember we were in Adelaide doing auditions… and you know how they hand out per diems which is like $60… they handed me this envelope, and I didn’t know what a per diem was and I opened it and I saw $67 in there, and I went up to the executive director and gave him a big hug and said, ‘Thank you so much!’”

“I was stoked I was getting cash,” Jackie O said.

Wowsers.

But before you start feeling sorry for her – she is now reportedly paid more than $4 million per year by KIIS FM.

Just imagine how many pairs of pleather pants that’d get you.

2. MAFS Cyrell has officially quit her day job to become an influencer.

Remember the ancient proverb that you probably shouldn't quit your day job?

Married at First Sight's Cyrell Paule didn't get the memo.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the influencer explained that after making $27,000 for attending nine events, she quit her job as a quality assurance officer for a health insurance company as she no longer needed to work.

"I had to stop my day job... I had to make the choice to do this for the meantime," she told Daily Mail.

"I did not think the time frame of this would extend out has far as it has done," she added.

In addition to attending events, the 30-year-old has been doing sponsored posts and brand endorsements on Instagram.

King ding-a-ling, indeed.

3. “Don’t f*ck with my freedom.” Miley Cyrus’ powerful message after a fan groped her.

Earlier this week, Miley Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth were leaving a hotel in Barcelona when an aggressive fan groped the singer and attempted to kiss her.



"This year I probably won't shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids," the 35-year-old said.

"They are at a very important age," he added.

"They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before."

The actor, who is married to actress and model Elsa Pataky, has three children – seven-year-old daughter India and five-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Over the past few years, the couple have been building their new home in Byron Bay, which is estimated to be worth up to $20 million.

"Up here in Byron, it's a different world," his wife Pataky told Australian Harper's Bazaar in May. "Here, there's a disconnect. It was a dream I'd have this kind of life."

5. 'We were blindsided.' Sylvia Jeffreys has shared more details about her Today show exit.

Sylvia Jeffreys is spilling more insider gossip about the Today Show revamp that saw her, her husband and her brother-in-law all shown the door.

It has been six months since the Today Show newsreader departed the breakfast show, just days after Karl Stefanovic’s sacking while he was on his honeymoon.

The rest of the changes to the show were a shock to everyone – particularly those involved.

Richard Wilkins was redeployed to Today Extra, Karl’s brother Peter Stefanovic left the network altogether, sports reporter Tim Gilbert was moved on, and – then there was Sylvia.

“We didn’t see it coming, not to that extent,” she told the Kyle and Jackie O show this morning. “We were blindsided.”

You can read the full story on Mamamia here.