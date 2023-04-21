Honey Badger was pinning his entire rebrand on I'm A Celeb. Then he was kicked out of the jungle.

It’s been five years since he became the most hated man in the country, and now The Bachelor, who stood up not one but two girls, has seemingly failed to win over the public’s heart again.

The Honey Badger, alternatively known by his real name, Nick Cummins, was booted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here on Thursday night after the 35-year-old didn’t get enough votes from the public to keep him safe.

“Righto, thank you Australia, thank you friends, family…,” he told viewers. “It’s been an absolute mission and an adventure, one to remember.”

For a man who admits he loves nothing more than getting out into the bush and going off the grid, his hasty exit after a 10-night stay is a bit more than a slap in the face, especially following that snake bite.

After landing in the South African jungle on Easter Monday, The Honey Badger was left with blood pouring down his arm, and facial expressions that made viewers squirm, after being forced to stick his hand in the animal’s cage for 30 seconds in a bid to win food for the camp.

Turns out, pythons don’t love him either, and the fortunately-non-venomous snake bit down on the former Wallaby’s wrist. While a reptile handler had to be brought in to pull the creature off him, host Dr Chris Brown said he thought The Honey Badger’s skin might have been a bit tougher... being a honey badger and all.

Ever since that finale ofThe Bachelor, when Cummins became the first Bachelor not to pick a winner and left both Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman in New Caledonia, he quickly fled underground to avoid the negative press surrounding him and we haven't really seen him since.

During his time away from the spotlight, he did keep personally busy. He met and fell in love with his girlfriend Alexandra George (going Insta-official in April 2021) before welcoming their own bear cub, Billy George Cummins, in 2022.

But enough of the cute stuff – because we want to know where’s his brand at.

After his reality fail in 2018, and brief stint underground, The Honey Badger was picked up as one of the hosts on Netflix’s Ultimate Beastmaster (heard of it? Me neither) and even got a gig on National Geographic for his own travel series, Meanwhile in Australia with Nick Cummins.

Two years later, he passed selection on Channel Seven’s SAS Australia, which wasn’t without its controversy. The 35-year-old yet again made headlines after throwing heavy blows at AFLW star Sabrina Frederick and tackling Aussie swimmer Shayne Jack as part of the show’s challenges.

At the time, supporters jumped to Cummins’ defence with fellow contestant and model Erin McNaught saying they had to do what they were told or they’d be kicked off.

Three years later and it looked like The Honey Badger was coming home to roost (or whatever it is that honey badger’s do.. TBH I’m not sure I even know what one is).

So, I’m A Celebrity seemed like the perfect fit.

Cummins still has that adorable Aussie larrikin style that makes him seem at peace in the jungle. Like he *belongs* there. (Wait, are honey badgers from the jungle?! *QUICKLY GOOGLES* Yess. Honey badgers are indeed “widely distributed” in Africa! Well mate, maybe we will have to rethink that nickname…)



Anyway, it turns out that the former rugby great was headhunted for the role. Like he was approached MORE THAN FIVE times to go on the show before he eventually said yes.

He revealed to TV Week why he decided to give it a go. “After doing a different show [The Bachelor], I never thought I’d do something like that ever again. Now with I’m A Celeb…, there’s no drama or make-believe stories, just people taking on new experiences together.”

I dunno about you but a bite from a python seems like a BIG DRAMA to me.



So, maybe he’s left the jungle with a few “new experiences” (as well the scars to prove it) but as for his shiny reality TV comeback, well it’s nowhere to be seen. Because just like that food challenge, The Honey Badger has missed the mark.

