After some home renovation inspiration? Here are 10 accounts you should follow on Instagram.

Instagram has become the stomping ground for all forms of inspiration.

Whether you're looking for outfit ideas, recipes, or interior design tips, you'll find someone posting about it on the social media platform.

As we continue to spend time at home, there's a good chunk of people itching to renovate. If you're thinking about shaking up your current living space or starting from scratch, look no further.

Here are 10 accounts you should follow on Instagram for home renovation inspiration.

In 2018, Roìsìn and Zac bought a post-war house in Brisbane, full of asbestos. Since then, the couple has shared all stages of their renovation and DIY tips with their 36,000 Instagram followers.

You can read our full interview with Roìsìn and Zac about their renovation journey here.

If you're thinking about starting a home renovation but don't know where to begin, give The Cross Project a follow. As explained in their bio, the Instagram account is a "visual diary sharing the creation of a modern Mediterranean-inspired family home".

Shelley is currently renovating her 1980s coastal, family home. On her Instagram account, she features her incredible before and after photos, DIY hacks and her pup, George.

If your dream home consists of white, neutrals, and more white, The Shore at Gerringong is the account to follow. The luxury beach house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and their account shows photos of all of it.

Former The Block contestants, Bec and George Douros, know their way around a home renovation. In 2019, they renovated George's 1970s family home and now they're working on their latest project - their family home - and documenting the process on social media.

Sophie Bell is the founder and director of Peppa Hart, an Australian creative design agency. She also owns a Mediterranean farmhouse, Casa Campana, in Northern New South Wales. On her IG account, Sophie shares to-die-for snaps of their family home that you'll want to add to your saved folder immediately.

Sisters Madeleine and Charlotte are renovating a Newcastle house together. On their Instagram account, they document the entire process - from buying the house to knocking down walls - and share tips they learn along the way.

Three Birds Renovations is the account for all your renovation tips and tricks. It's run by three friends, Bonnie, Lana and Erin, who transform properties and share their wealth of knowledge on social media. (There's a good reason their account boasts over 800,000 followers.)

Northern Beaches-based building company, Sunday Homes, specialises in renovations, extensions and new homes. It's run by husband and wife duo, Amy and Paul, who showcase their idyllic transformations on their socials.

Tile Cloud is basically bathroom and kitchen porn on your phone. Yep, we said it. The female-owned, Sydney-based business not only shares dreamy fit-outs but they supply the product too. So it's your one-stop-shop for all things tiles.

Feature image: Instagram/@threebirdsrenovations @diyshelley