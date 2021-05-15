Need some home-decor inspo? Here are 10 women you should follow on Instagram.

Move over Pinterest, Instagram is the new place to get your dose of interior inspiration.

Content creators and interior designers alike are using the social media platform to share their interior design knowledge, DIY hacks and homewares finds with their followers. If you're looking to update your house or just want to scroll through some pretty homes, look no further.

Here are 10 women you should follow on Instagram if you want some home inspiration.

But first, have you met MPlus? Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Geneva Vanderzeil @genevavanderzeil

After moving to London in 2008, Brisbane-born Geneva Vanderzeil began documenting her DIY projects on her blog, A Pair & A Spare. These days, she documents the renovation of her 150-year-old Brisbane cottage and shares her easy hacks to upcycle second-hand pieces on her Instagram account, which now boasts over 250,000 followers.