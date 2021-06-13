The Instagram hack that unexpectedly optimised my life.

Despite being a ‘digital native’ and working in social media for the past five years, the contents of my phone could be described as chaotic, disorganised and - quite frankly - a disgrace.

I don’t have a calendar, my contact list is shambolic, I have 70,000+ photos in my camera roll and the thought of organising my Spotify songs into playlists fills me with dread. I’m more likely to just shuffle through my ‘liked’ songs forever than ever categorise them based on moods.

There is one exception to this rule (or lack-of-rule) and that’s my Instagram Saved Collection. I use this nifty feature religiously and have found its benefits touching almost every aspect of my life. Huge call, I know.

Watch: Scientific happiness hacks you can try. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The Saved Collection feature isn't new, but it’s one that I think is being severely under-used and misused. Its potential is virtually limitless as you can save things to different categories that you create yourself. It can be used for inspiration, organisation or life optimisation.

Here’s how you do it:

How to save a photo on Instagram.